Danville, Virginia, City Councilman Set on Fire by a Lunatic

A city councilman in Virginia, an independent, was savagely set on fire by a lunatic who stormed into his workplace. He was carrying gallons of fuel and ignited the lawmaker in a sickening attack Wednesday morning. Vogler knew his attacker and identified him before he was airlifted to a burn unit.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler was allegedly set on fire after Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29 barged into Showcase Magazine, a local monthly publication. He dumped a five-gallon bucket of gasoline on the politician around 11:30 a.m. This is according to the Danville Police Department and the outlet’s publisher, Andrew Brooks.

Vogler, 38, managed to escape the office and ran to the front of the building. But the monster followed him and torched him. He is in the hospital and his condition is unknown.

“You do not have the right as a human being to get upset with someone enough to lash out and attempt to harm them in any way, much less this way,” Brooks said.

It Was Personal

The attack was related to a personal issue not his role in politics.

Hayes has a lengthy criminal history prior to this attack. Court records show convictions for abduction, attempted robbery, multiple firearm offenses, resisting arrest, and eluding police. He served five years in prison.

An incredibly disturbing incident in Virginia — A 37 year old local councilman in Danville, Lee Vogler, was doused with 5 gallons of gasoline and set on fire. The suspect has been arrested and identified as a 29 year old named “Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes,” who does not appear… pic.twitter.com/ycy6v4w7IB — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) July 30, 2025

Watch:

NEW: Virginia city councilman Lee Vogler set on fire after an unhinged lunatic doused him with fuel at his workplace. 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes is accused of carrying out the attack. Hayes allegedly confronted the Danville City councilman at his office at Showcase… pic.twitter.com/lULJMNBVrm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

Lee Vogler:

JUST IN: Virginia lawmaker doused in gasoline and set on fire at his office in what police call a “personal attack” by a local man Danville City Councilman J. Lee Vogler, 38, was attacked at the Showcase Magazine headquarters Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, allegedly poured a… pic.twitter.com/hCS5tT7Sr9 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) July 30, 2025

His family and Hayes’wife depicted here. Maybe Vogler was trying to help Hayes’ wife.