Danville, Virginia, City Councilman Set on Fire by a Lunatic

A city councilman in Virginia, an independent, was savagely set on fire by a lunatic who stormed into his workplace. He was carrying gallons of fuel and ignited the lawmaker in a sickening attack Wednesday morning. Vogler knew his attacker and identified him before he was airlifted to a burn unit.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler was allegedly set on fire after Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29 barged into Showcase Magazine, a local monthly publication. He dumped a five-gallon bucket of gasoline on the politician around 11:30 a.m. This is according to the Danville Police Department and the outlet’s publisher, Andrew Brooks.

Vogler, 38, managed to escape the office and ran to the front of the building. But the monster followed him and torched him. He is in the hospital and his condition is unknown.

“You do not have the right as a human being to get upset with someone enough to lash out and attempt to harm them in any way, much less this way,” Brooks said.

It Was Personal

The attack was related to a personal issue not his role in politics.

Hayes has a lengthy criminal history prior to this attack. Court records show convictions for abduction, attempted robbery, multiple firearm offenses, resisting arrest, and eluding police. He served five years in prison.

Watch:

Lee Vogler:

His family and Hayes’wife depicted here. Maybe Vogler was trying to help Hayes’ wife.

