Breaking: FBI Director Patel Found Damning Docs in “Burn Bags”

FBI Director Kash Patel found a trove of sensitive documents related to the Trump – Russia probe buried in multiple “burn bags” in a secret room inside the bureau.
Sources told Fox News Digital that the “burn bag” system is used to destroy documents designated as classified.
They were found and filled with thousands of documents. Sources told Fox News Digital that one of the documents they found was the Classified Annex used to inform the special counsel John Durham‘s final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed.
Why didn’t John Durham tell us the truth? Where was Bill Barr? There are so many potentially corrupt people that it’s beyond shocking.
The declassification of the Classified Annex is being done in close coordination with CIA Director John Radcliffe, FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi, Gabbard, Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and acting National Security Agency Director, William Hartman.
Thank God they were found BEFORE being burned.
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. ~ Abraham Lincoln