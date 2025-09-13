Deadly Consequences of The Hard Left Smear Machine

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a hard left smear machine, labeled Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA a hate group alongside the KKK. Its blatant malpractice is aimed at silencing the right.

It is only one of many, but the one we are highlighting today. Their endless smears help foster the tens of thousands of haters who laugh and celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk.

If you tell the truth or offer an opinion they disagree with, you are targeted as a white supremacist and a white nationalist conspiracy theorist. It’s absurd, yet this group is given credibility and wields tremendous power. They are disreputable, hardcore left, and exist mostly to take down our way of life.

They called Charlie Kirk hard right or alt-right because he promoted God, family values, love, tolerance, safety, and a return to the Constitution. He spoke truth they didn’t want to hear and turned their hate against him and the organization.

For example, under the heading, Dismantling White Supremacy, SPLC’s Rachael Fugardi issued a report on May 22, 2025 claiming it is white supremacy to deport the millions of new Democrat voters, especially criminals and terrorists, who they brought in to increase leftist power in the House and in the voting booth.

One Report from the SPLC:

Turning Point USA: A case study of the hard right in 2024

Several weeks after the 2024 presidential election, Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), proudly embraced a white nationalist conspiracy theory while celebrating then-President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportation. Kirk accused Democrats of embracing immigration as part of their plot to secure voters, permit crime and enact the “great replacement.” He…

They also have a hatewatch blog and innocent people on the right can be labeled far right and dehumanized if they are viewed as a threat to leftism.

Charlie was not hateful and his statements were constantly taken out of context to make him look like someone he wasn’t. The left is demonizing Charlie now to minimize his assassination and protect the guilty left.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk

is the real TURNING POINT. “When people stop talking that’s when you get violence.” ~ Charlie Kirk. Do not be silent. Normalize normal. https://t.co/LBFIz0JPxC pic.twitter.com/r3r4jEdTjL — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 10, 2025

Before the Assassination

In the months leading up to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, the radical leftist hate group, Southern Poverty Law Center, unrelentingly attacked the organization and Kirk, calling them “hard right, white supremacists and Christian nationalists.

SPLC is an anti-Christian, irreligious group.

The Montgomery, Alabama-based SPLC, which designated TPUSA as an “antigovernment extremist group” earlier this year as part of the SPLC “2024 Hate Map” report, put them in the category of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi organizations.

When the Family Research Center was put on SPLC’s hate map, Floyd Lee Corkins attacked their offices because they object on religious grounds to same sex marriage. It was an armed terrorist assault with intent to kill. He is currently serving 25 years in prison.

Charlie Kirk is now dead and the killer faces the death penalty. The people spreading the hate, like the SPLC are never called to account. Who knows how many on the left were affected by their lies.

Next time we report on them, we will include their communist roots.