New Footage Could Point to Kirk’s Killer Having an Accomplice

The Sun reported that FBI agents are looking at footage which allegedly shows Robinson on a doorbell camera, speaking about the shooting, moments after it went down.

As per The Sun, detectives, on Thursday, interviewed the family who who lived in the neighborhood next to the university campus. They are the ones who had handed over the footage.

The publication shared that the footage showed a man walk past the house, speaking on the phone about the shooting, moments after it went down. It’s unclear how a doorbell camera would show the person, possibly Tyler, was talking about the shooting.

Now, a probe is underway to check if the man is Robinson, The Sun added. In an earlier announcement, officials had said that they believed Robinson to have acted alone, but were not leaving out any avenues at the time.

DISCORD

Discord issued a statement denying its role in Robinson’s alleged actions.

A Discord spokesperson told TMZ, “In the course of our investigation, we identified a Discord account associated with the suspect, but have found no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord.”

The company added in its statement, “The messages referenced in recent reporting about planning details do not appear to be Discord messages.”

They said, “These were communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere.”

Discord, however, confirmed that Robinson’s account has since been removed.

Steven Crowder has the leaked booking record. It includes the probable cause affidavit for the arrest warrant.

According to the affidavit, on the last page of the Discord communication, Tyler and Robinson’s roommate discussed retrieving the rifle from a drop point after the fact.

