Deep Blue States Are Putting Sketchy Drivers in Semi-Trucks

In September, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested 120 illegal immigrants, including 91 who were operating a commercial vehicle with the required license, a CDL.

This was only a 3-day operation, part of the 287(g) program. The ICE 287 (g) agreements allows local police to interrogate and arrest people for federal immigration violations, then hold them for deportation processing.

Biden and leftist governors put thousands of foreigners on the road in semis.

The law officers performed normal patrol duties and came up will illegals and criminals driving, most in large trucks.

Prior convictions among those arrested include DUIs, illegal reentry into the U.S., money laundering and human smuggling.

Of those arrested with CDLs, 80 of them were in the U.S. via illegal entry or humanitarian parole, a pending asylum claim or immigration hearing.

The three countries of origin that had the most illegal immigrants with CDLs were India at 39, Uzbekistan with 13, and China at 12.

The top five states that the CDLs came from were California at 44, New York at 14, Pennsylvania at 12, Illinois at 11, and New Jersey at 3.

The countries of citizenship of the illegal immigrants who were arrested without CDLs were Mexico at 15, Guatemala at 10, China at 3, and Cuba at 1. A total of 23 of them entered the U.S. between 2020-2024.

Democrats and left-wing media hate the program. They want to keep these people here and on the road. It’s not only a national security risk, it dprives Americans of jobs and lowers wages.