New Yorker Author Wants GOP to Suffer Abuse & Not Respond

In an article by Ruth Marcus at the New Yorker, Marcus ignores Letitia James’s potential criminal offenses and goes right to the revenge issue. She wants us to live with whatever they do to us or our leadership and keep quiet about it.

The New York Attorney General Letitia is facing criminal charges.

Marcus’s popular viewpoint among Democrats is that even if James “misused her office to go after Trump, the acceptable reaction is not to repeat that offense. Trump may be a self described counter puncher, but payback has no place in the principles of Federal Prosecution, the bible that governs how federal prosecutors should conduct themselves.

“And so the question raised by the indictment of James is: would any other federal prosecutor have brought this case against any other defendant? The indictment is, like the Comey charges, notably lacking in detail – but the answer seems to be a resounding no.”

If it was only a matter of revenge, then she would have a point. That is what Letitia James did to Donald Trump. However, it appears she committed bank fraud and made false statements to a financial institution. They have a lot of evidence, none of which Donald Trump dug up, and a grand jury agreed with the prosecution. If no other federal prosecutor would prosecute it, then something is wrong in the DoJ.

Cynical Publius wrote on X that no one is above the law, you filthy fascistic propagandistic lawfare goon.

John Hawkins writes: Sounds nice to say, but if the punishment for misusing her office is zero and she even has crimes she may have committed ignored, why wouldn’t she continue to do it?

[It is also the crime she falsely charged Trump with. The irony alone mandates prosecution.]

Kurt Schlichter thanked her for her input, but declined her offer to let us suffer abuse without returning the favor.