Homeric Corruption: Blue States Scam of Welfare Slush Funds

Elon Musk: “They were also giving out like debit cards with $10,000, so it’s not just about medical care. The Democrats manage the medical care because they’re trying to prey on people’s empathy as much as possible. And then they imagine, oh, wow, somebody has a desperately needed medical procedure. And shouldn’t we? Maybe, do, you know, take care of them in that regard, but, but they, what they do is they divert the Medicaid funds and turn it into a slush fund for this, for the states that goes well beyond emergency medical care.

“And New York and California would be bankrupt without, without the massive fraudulent federal payments that go to those states to pay for illegals, to create a massive financial incentive for illegals.”

Joe Rogan: “How would they be bankrupt because of that.?”

Elon Musk: They wouldn’t be able to balance the state budgets, and they can’t issue currency like the Federal Reserve can.

It’s so that their ability to balance budget is dependent upon illegals getting funding. The scam level here is, is so staggering. So there are, there are hundreds of billions of dollars of transfer payments from the federal government to the states. Those transfer payments, the states self report what those transfer payment numbers should be.

“So California and New York and Illinois lie like crazy and say and say that this, these are all legitimate payments. Well these days that I think they’re, they’re even admitting that they literally want hundreds of billions dollars for illegals, but but for a while there, they’re trying to deny it. So you get these transfer payments for every government program you could possibly think of, and these are self reported by the state.

“And they’re and at least historically, there was no enforcement of of California, New York, Illinois and other states when they would lie. There was no actual enforcement to say, like, Hey, you, you’re lying. These, these payments are fraudulent.

“Now under the Trump administration, that the Trump administration does not want to send hundreds of billions dollars for fraudulent payments to the States, but, and the reason you have this standoff is because if the hundreds, hundreds of billions of dollars to create a financial incentive to like, to have this giant magnet to attract illegals from every part of Earth to to these states, if that is turned off, they, the illegals will leave. Because they’re no longer being paid to come to the United States and stay here.”

Joe Rogan: “Wow.

Elon Musk: “And then, then, then they will lose a lot of voters. The Democratic Party will lose a lot of voters.”

Joe Rogan: “And they would have a very difficult job if this is kicked out of reintroducing it into a new bill.”

Elon Musk: “yes”

Joe Rogan: “Especially once things start normalizing.”

“Yes. So like in a nutshell, the Democratic Party wants to destroy democracy by importing voters, and the Republican Party disagrees with that.”

“And the ruse is that if you don’t accept what they’re doing, then you’re a threat to democracy,”

“yes.”

“as they try to destroy democracy.”

“yes.”

“by importing voters that is able to only vote for them and overwhelming the system.”

“Yes, and by the way, it’s a strategy that, if allowed to work, would work, and in fact, has worked California, super majority Democrat, yeah, and there’s so much gerrymandering that occurs, it’s crazy,” says Elon.

