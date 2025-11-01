Elon Musk: If Trump Lost, There Would Never Have Been Another Election

Joe Rogan gave a lengthy interview with JElon Musk that included his views on illegal immigration. Earlier we posted his description of the extent of the corruption in blue states. It’s the stuff of legends. During the interview, he predicted the end of most jobs due to AI. The clips below include voter fraud, homelessness, and a fantastical prediction about AI.

In the first clip, Elon says, “If Trump had lost, there would never have been another real election again because Trump is actually enforcing the border.”

“There will be cases where they’ve been overzealous in expelling illegals. But if you say that the standard must be perfection for expelling illegals, then you will not get any expulsion — because perfection is impossible.”

Democrats do this for power.

“Obama and Hillary Clinton used to be for closed Borders, and the reason they’re not anymore is because they figured out illegal aliens are voters,” Elon said.

“The same people who demanded a vaccine passport are the same ones that say you need no ID to vote. It’s insane!”

Now, it’s literally against the law to show photo ID to vote in New York and California. They have made it impossible to prove fraud. They’ve legalized voter fraud.

The Homeless Industrial Complex

The NGOs in California receive billions of dollars to keep people homeless. They receive nearly $1 million for each homeless person annually.

Musk said, “It’s not clear how to turn this off… it’s a self-licking ice cream cone. They get this money, and the money is disproportionate to the number of homeless drug zombies. So, they actually try to increase… they don’t arrest the drug dealers, otherwise the drug zombies will leave. When you incentivize homelessness, you get more homelessness.”

Elon Musk Predicts Operating systems and phone apps will be going away in 5-6 years

“Essentially you will have AI on the server side communicating to an AI on your device and generating real time video of anything you can possibly want. There won’t be operating systems, there won’t be apps in the future.

“It’ll just be, you’ve got a device that is just there with a screen and audio and to put as much AI onto the device as possible to minimize the amount of bandwidth between your device and the servers.”

Rogan asked if X and other platforms will exist, and Elon Musk says “you’ll get everything through AI.”

People need to realize that the Bill Clinton judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly blocked efforts to require proof of citizenship on voter registration forms to prevent illegal aliens from Voting.

It will be appealed and then it will likely end up in the Supreme Court.

