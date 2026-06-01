Deja Vu: Hezbollah & Israel Ceased Fire, No They Didn’t, Talks Going Well, Iran Says No

Three hours ago, President Trump wrote assurances on TruthSocial about cooperation in the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.

“I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop—that Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The Iranian news outlet Tasnim contradicted the president, who announced a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, claiming this has not been confirmed.

They say President Trump hasn’t done enough yet regarding Israel.

“This claim by the president of the terrorist American government has not been confirmed by Hezbollah in Lebanon up to this moment. Additionally, Trump has not spoken about the necessity of the Zionist occupying regime’s withdrawal from the occupied areas in Lebanon.

Hezbollah hasn’t stopped bombing Israel. It’s hard to know who struck first in every case, but in most cases, Hezbollah hits Israel, and Israel strikes them harder.

Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu released a statement about his phone conversation with President Trump today. Bibi said that if Hezbollah doesn’t stop attacking Israel, then he will continue to retaliate against targets in Beirut.

“Tonight, I spoke with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens, Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut.

“This stance of ours remains unchanged.

“In parallel, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.”

Two hours ago, President Trump said, “Talks are continuing at a rapid pace with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

I’m getting whiplash from this. Lots of BS flying around. Soon it will be a lot of bombs.

Why would Lebanon be considered a “front” for Iran? Any interpret mainstream press journalists want to tackle that one? https://t.co/lSm0J3rczi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 1, 2026

The Iranians are doing what they always do. They claim they were going to negotiate, but Israel did this or that. Get me off this treadmill.