New Jersey Rioters Are Paid Out-of-State Revolutionaries

New Jersey, May 31 (Reuters) – Out-of-state agitators have escalated tensions at protests outside a Newark immigrant detention center, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said on Saturday, as the city imposed an overnight curfew around the embattled Delaney Hall facility.

Sherrill, who had ordered state police to take control outside the facility, said five of six arrested Friday were from out of state and that “national extremist groups” had joined Saturday’s protests, heightening tensions in the city.

“You should not be here,” she said of those who came to create chaos. “You are not helping the people detained at Delaney Hall. You’re not helping detainee families, and you’re certainly not keeping New Jersey safe.”

Of course, they are out-of-state paid agitators. That is common knowledge. Still, Sherrill showed up at the detention center in Newark to support the communists and anarchists. The media and the Democrats will not describe who these people are.

We know some of the people who are paying them. We need arrests, and soon.

These revolutionaries are not getting paid to support criminal aliens and their fake complaints about conditions in the prison. They are getting paid to overturn the government, and they have many supporters in the Democratic Party.

Sanctuary politicians like @RepJeffries CONTINUE to promote hoaxes about Delaney Hall. This is a DETENTION center. EVERYONE being held inside Delaney Hall broke the law by entering the United States illegally. No lawbreakers in HISTORY have been treated better than illegal… pic.twitter.com/XA4rIpufKX — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 1, 2026

Unless the Democrat Party is saved from the revolutionaries taking it over, we will all go down. We can’t survive on weak Republicans and Donald Trump alone.