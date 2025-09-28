Dem Campaign Arm Plans Luxury Getaway During Shutdown & Firings

As a government shutdown looms, the Democrat campaign arm is going off on a two-day holiday at a five-star resort in the heart of California’s wine country to take place during the shutdown.

Politico’s Playbook made the announcement. The Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee is holding it at a Napa retreat from October 13 through the 14th.

New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand will chair.

Hakeem Jeffries has been extremely critical of the tireless, hard-woring Donald Trump going out golfing for one day. Yet here they are off flitting about during a possible shutdown.

Democrats demand another $1.2 trillion for Democrat wish list items in addition to the funding of the government to keep the government open. They want to give free healthcare to illegal aliens and fund NPR and PBS, and put in a clause preventing President Trump from cutting appropriated funds, no matter how wasteful.

BREAKING: In a bombshell disclosure, House Speaker Mike Johnson reveals that Chuck Schumer and Democrats in Congress are demanding free health insurance for illegal aliens, $500 million for NPR & a $1.5 trillion spending increase in exchange for averting a government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/ql3Ju77YEe — TRUMP ARMY_ (@TRUMP_ARMY_) September 27, 2025

Politico Playbook

As Democrats such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries excoriated President Donald Trump yesterday for attending a golf event four days before a potential government shutdown, saying it was “outrageous,” Playbook has learned that a group of Senate Democrats are planning their own excursion that could collide with a shutdown.

…

The plans for the luxury trip come amid Trump administration threats of mass firings of federal workers.

A Democrat briefed on the event tells us it also is slated to include Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), who is campaigning for her state’s open Senate seat as a gritty daughter of the Midwest. A Stevens invite establishes the closest link so far between Stevens and the DSCC’s preference for her in Michigan’s three-way primary among Stevens, state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and former public health official Abdul El-Sayed. The event is also said to feature a crypto roundtable on its sidelines, this person said.

Spokespeople for Stevens and the DSCC did not dispute the details of this story, and both declined to comment.