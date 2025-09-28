Oregon Mayors Side with the Anarcho-Communists of Antifa

The conflict in Portland has Oregon mayors siding with the anarcho-communists of Antifa against the Federal government. The lines have been drawn. Those are the players.

As the military moves into Portland, Oregon mayors pledge to not provide law enforcement resources, putting everyone in more danger. Reporter Katie Daviscourt obtained a draft letter set to go out on Monday.

Portland will provide resources for legal support for protesters (Antifa) and will deploy human rights observers “to monitor, assess, and make determinations regarding the legality of federal action in respect to constitutional rights of assembly, protest, and free expression.”

“We will use all legal tools at our disposal to deny our jurisdictions’ personnel, equipment, facilities, and resources from any participation or support of militarized federal actions that target the civil rights of our community, including that of assembly, free expression, or protest unless directly required by local, state, or federal law.”

Ironically, the Oregon mayors framed their support of anarcho-communist rioters as their commitment to the Constitution of the United States of America, the rule of law, and the protection of all persons civil rights.

The letter goes on to promote their alleged violence prevention, equity, mental health, support, community policing, and so on. The mayors insist on self-rule and claim that without public support the Federal government has no right being in Portland protecting ICE, doubling down on their insistence that these rioters are nearly protesters.

They keep calling ir Federal militarization, but the feds are there because no one will protect their buildings in Portland. ICE Portland has taken tremendous abuse and threats, but no one in Portland with authority came to their rescue.

The letter also makes clear that they don’t want immigration enforcement.

Exclusive — I have obtained a copy of an internal draft letter from Portland Mayor Kieth Wilson and surrounding area Democrat mayors “denouncing any attempt to federally militarize the Portland metro area.” Portland will be providing resources for legal support for protesters… pic.twitter.com/UdPRF8TEmW — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) September 27, 2025

The Feds Are Serious

Federal law enforcement began arresting people in Portland last night. The radical communists have gotten away with this for so long that they think this is a game. Military technology is being used to find out who these people are. They are going deeper.

This was at 1:51 this morning with a Blackhawk helicopter overhead.

Portland, Ore. — A Blackhawk helicopter has been roaming above the ICE facility in a show of force. pic.twitter.com/xMYCIM6XPC — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) September 28, 2025

BREAKING: Federal police are moving in and making ARRESTS of Antifa thugs in Portland They’re not used to being held accountable! The days of mob rule are OVER. Hold them without bond! MAKE THEM PAY! pic.twitter.com/emiGWMUEf8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2025

The National Lawyers Guild is a communist front organization that has existed since the days of the Soviets. They bail the anarcho-communists out of prison.

Portland, Ore. — About a dozen “legal observers” with the leftist National Lawyers Guild (NLG) are outside the ICE facility. The NLG provides funds to bail out Antifa terrorists/rioters, while also documenting “police brutality.” They can be observed wearing the green hats. pic.twitter.com/My4yCab1QM — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) September 28, 2025

The mayor is lying about current footage, claiming it’s old footage from 2020. It was taken this month. The people they elect in Portland are criminals themselves.