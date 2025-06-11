Dem Rep. McIver “Not Intimidated” by Indictment & 17 Years in Prison

McIver was violent and forcibly interfered with federal law enforcement officers, and now she faces 17 years in prison, but she won’t get anything like that, nor should she. A year would be nice though.

A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver with forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers at the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark last month.

McIver is facing a maximum of 17 years in prison for all three counts.

Last month a judge ordered McIver to surrender her firearms and said she cannot travel outside of the US.

She’s not intimidated:

This indictment is no more justified than the original charges. I will not be intimidated. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/C0aZyrnNx8 — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) June 10, 2025

US Attorney Alina Habba:

Today a federal grand jury seated in Newark, New Jersey returned a three-count indictment charging U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver with forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers. This indictment has a maximum penalty of 8 years for Count One, an additional maximum penalty of 8 years for Count Two, and a maximum penalty of 1 year in prison for Count Three.

As I have stated in the past, it is my Constitutional obligation as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for New Jersey to ensure that our federal partners are protected when executing their duties. While people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve.

Today’s decision by the grand jury is the next step in a process that my Office will pursue to a just end.

JUST IN: Rep. LaMonica McIver has been indicted and faces up to 17 years in prison for allegedly assaulting federal law enforcement officers. US Attorney Alina Habba made the announcement on X. “Today a federal grand jury seated in Newark, New Jersey returned a three-count… pic.twitter.com/0o6axUEy7t — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email