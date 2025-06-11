New: Self-Deport & Come Back the Right Way

By
M Dowling
-
2
22

The Department of Homeland Security announced a new program on Monday night. It allows illegal aliens who self-deport through the CBP Home App to receive forgiveness on any fines, cost-free travel to their home country, and a $1,000 exit bonus.

They will earn the opportunity to return back to the United States legally.

According to DHS:

Illegal aliens who register for voluntary self-departure through the CBP Home Mobile App will receive cost-free travel, a $1,000 exit bonus, and forgiveness of any outstanding unlawful presence fines. Illegal aliens requesting assistance will have a timely departure arranged for them.

The CBP Home Mobile App allows illegal aliens to plan their return, including having an opportunity to depart in a timely manner – allowing illegal aliens to wrap up work, school, and personal matters and organize their return in an orderly and lawful way.

Thanks to Democrats, people here illegally feel very entitled and believe we have no right to borders and immigration laws.


2 Comments
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
1 hour ago

When will Joe Biden be arrested for treason for super charging this criminal invasion? He was recently on record as saying he was of sound mind when he was destroying the country. The right people are never arrested and charged with crimes. Arrest Newsome and Maxine.

0
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago

Self-deport and come back the right way…or not. We have more than enough no-load Democrats already, without importing more, legally or illegally.

0
Reply
