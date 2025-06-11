New: Self-Deport & Come Back the Right Way

The Department of Homeland Security announced a new program on Monday night. It allows illegal aliens who self-deport through the CBP Home App to receive forgiveness on any fines, cost-free travel to their home country, and a $1,000 exit bonus.

They will earn the opportunity to return back to the United States legally.

According to DHS:

Illegal aliens who register for voluntary self-departure through the CBP Home Mobile App will receive cost-free travel, a $1,000 exit bonus, and forgiveness of any outstanding unlawful presence fines. Illegal aliens requesting assistance will have a timely departure arranged for them.

The CBP Home Mobile App allows illegal aliens to plan their return, including having an opportunity to depart in a timely manner – allowing illegal aliens to wrap up work, school, and personal matters and organize their return in an orderly and lawful way.

Thanks to Democrats, people here illegally feel very entitled and believe we have no right to borders and immigration laws.

Illegal arrested for deportation in Los Angeles on Sunday. His family was there. His older child snapped at ICE, his younger was crying. They should all be upset at the dad for putting them through this. The family should’ve self-deported. Come back legally or don’t come back. pic.twitter.com/urghPjOKVX — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 9, 2025

