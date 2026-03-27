Dem. Rep. Meeks Tries to Embarrass Republicans & Face Plants

Democrat Gregory Meeks exploded in rage right in the middle of a hearing, this week angrily demanding “answers” from Secretary Marco Rubio about the operation against Iran. He lost that attempt at bad politics when it became known that he systematically skips classified intelligence briefings. He misses the very same ones that would give him exactly the answers he’s demanding to know more about.

Representative Brian Mast showed no mercy as Rep. Meeks bellowed about how he was being kept in the dark and the American people want transparency.

Brian Mast, “Well, I would encourage you, if you want to know more about what’s taking place with the activities in Iran or anywhere else, feel free to attend any one of our fly-in day classified briefings, which you basically don’t attend at all. And we had a classified briefing just last week with INR. You showed up 45 minutes late to that. Had you been on time, you might know a little bit more.

“I’d also encourage you that when we have the classified briefings with Secretary Rubio, Secretary Hegseth, General Kane, Director of the CIA, John Radcliffe, which we’ve had numerous ones with, you might want to take a few notes, because clearly you’re forgetting every single thing that they’ve told you, which has been every detail that you want to know about this conflict. So that would be my advice.”

Meeks yelled about not getting answers to requests, but he never made any requests.

Brian Mast: “I would encourage you again to show up to our classified briefings … that’s a part of the national security apparatus. …

Meeks raged about no transparency. Mast noted that he doesn’t get everything because he has “loose lips.”

Meeks ranted about transparency.

Brian Meeks: “I’m being very transparent and letting them know you don’t show up to class. I’m being transparent …”

In summation, Meeks wants responses to requests he never made. He demands to know what is going on without attending briefings or showing up late, and that’s what he calls a lack of transparency.

As is typical of politicians who rely on talking points, he kept going on despite face-planting. He even went to Putin! Putin! Putin! Then he mindlessly fell back on the transparency issue.

When will they learn?