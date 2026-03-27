Iran’s Arab Neighbors Condemn Iran’s Attacks

Iran’s Arab neighbors

Greg Wehner of Fox News reports that “The State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan renew their condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant Iranian attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of their sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, international humanitarian law, and the Charter of the United Nations, whether carried out directly or through their proxies and armed factions they support in the region,” the nations said.

“These acts are a breach of international laws and conventions and a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2817 (2026), which explicitly demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease any attacks or threats against neighboring states, including through the use of proxies,” the statement read.

Additionally, the nations reaffirmed what they described as their full right to respond to the ongoing attacks under international law, “which guarantees the right of states to self-defense, individually and collectively, in the event of aggression, and our right to take all necessary measures to safeguard our sovereignty, security, and stability” (Fox News).

The countries also turned their focus to Iraq, calling on its government to take immediate action to stop the attacks being launched from its territory by militias and armed groups.

Additionally, the nations reaffirmed what they described as their full right to respond to the ongoing attacks under international law, “which guarantees the right of states to self-defense, individually and collectively, in the event of aggression, and our right to take all necessary measures to safeguard our sovereignty, security, and stability.”

They condemned broader stabilization efforts by proxies, sleeper cells, and terrorist organizations linked to Hezbollah.