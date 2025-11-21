Democrat Candidate Urges Insurrection As He Spews Hate

Richard Ojeda, a retired Army Major, former Democrat State Senator, and current Democrat candidate for Congress in North Carolina, urges all military members to refuse and defy orders from President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and other leaders. He told the military to mutiny if they think an action is immoral, then he called political opponents vile names.

He’s running on the hate-Trump-mutiny ticket.

This has to stop. Joe Biden surrendered Afghanistan to the enemy, abused every executive agency, and feminized the military without a word of dissent from these far-left hacks. He is another loon for North Carolina to turn the state deep blue.

As Scott Jennings said…

Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
57 minutes ago

24 years, retired as a Major, tells you all you need to know.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Allowing 15 million people to invade us is an illegal order.

Who is going to fight the left with Trump, other than a few decent people in congress, some of whom Trump called traitors.

