Democrat Candidate Urges Insurrection As He Spews Hate

Richard Ojeda, a retired Army Major, former Democrat State Senator, and current Democrat candidate for Congress in North Carolina, urges all military members to refuse and defy orders from President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and other leaders. He told the military to mutiny if they think an action is immoral, then he called political opponents vile names.

He’s running on the hate-Trump-mutiny ticket.

This has to stop. Joe Biden surrendered Afghanistan to the enemy, abused every executive agency, and feminized the military without a word of dissent from these far-left hacks. He is another loon for North Carolina to turn the state deep blue.

BREAKING: Richard Ojeda, a retired Army Major, former Democrat State Senator, and current Democrat candidate for Congress in North Carolina, urges all military members to REFUSE and DEFY orders from Trump, Hegseth, and other leaders. pic.twitter.com/BKtEvUftrR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 21, 2025

As Scott Jennings said…

What Dems are saying about President Trump's "illegal" orders is total BULLS**T‼️ Let's be clear: This rhetoric is designed to foment insurrection and violence against the Commander-in-Chief. President Trump has every right to be furious right now. pic.twitter.com/4YHoy9Cmjf — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 21, 2025