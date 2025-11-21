Jeffries Flips Out When CNBC Tries to Get Him to Answer a Question

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries couldn’t handle the pressure of Becky Quick trying to get a real answer from him that wasn’t just talking points. The robotic Mr. Jeffries lost his cool.

The CNBC tried very hard to get him to answer a substantive question but he apparently gets too ruffled when he is pressed to answer a real question.

Rough Transcript

Becky Quick asked, “To satiate, if you want to get done, you are going to need at least need some Republicans to come over. Why not start with a one year extension, or potentially even a two year extension?”

Jeffries: “Well later, Schumer offered a one year extension in the context of trying to end the Trump Republican [Democrat] shut down.”

Quick: “Let’s not go to what’s done in the past and what has not been extended. If you want to get something actually done, you need to do something that will have bipartisan…”

There was some talking over each other. Jeffries didn’t want to answer the question, just go with the talking points.

There were a coupld Beckly eyerolls in here.

Jeffries: “You can, you can ask me the question. You can ask me the question. I’ll provide the question instead of the answer…I’m providing an answer in order to provide context [propaganda]. Republicans have repeatedly refused to take ‘yes’ for an answer. It was a very reasonable multi -year extension that was offered. It was a one year straight extension, plus a multi-year process to a bipartisan commission to more permanently resolve the Affordable Care Act issue. So having that context is absolutely important; regardless of what you may think, it’s important context….

Quick: “I don’t think you want to get a deal done. I think this is something where you’d like to see the rates go higher and allow the Republicans to hang themselves with that is what…”

Jeffries: “That’s absolutely a ridiculous assertion, and really shame on you for saying that.”

Quick: “It’s not going to get passed. So what do you do?

Jeffries: “Because we’re fighting… it’s not a partisan issue for us. In fact, the states that are most impacted as it relates to an Affordable Care Act tax credit expiration, three Republican states. We’re talking about, West Virginia, Wyoming, Alaska, Mississippi, right, Tennessee, over and over and over, some Republicans who would sign on…

Jeffries said they are being patriotic. He’s so full of malarkey.