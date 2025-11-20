Democrat Congresswoman Indicted for Stealing $5M from FEMA

Florida congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was indicted for stealing millions from FEMA. She used some of it for her campaign for Congress in 2021.

A federal grand jury in Miami found Cherfilus-McCormick and several co-defendants with stealing federal disaster funds, laundering the proceeds, and using the money to support her 2021 congressional campaign.

Her tax preparer filed a false tax return.

She faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted. No one ever gets the max, but she will go down for a long time if convicted, and her brother and tax preparer will go with her. Stupid thing to do.

According to the indictment, Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, and her brother Edwin Cherfilus, 51, both of Miramar, worked through their family health-care company on a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract in 2021. In July 2021, the company received an overpayment of $5 million in FEMA funds.

The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to steal that $5 million and routed it through multiple accounts to disguise its source.

The indictment further alleges that Cherfilus-McCormick and Nadege Leblanc, 46, of Miramar, arranged additional contributions using straw donors, funneling other monies from the FEMA-funded Covid-19 contract to friends and relatives who then donated to the campaign as if using their own money.

It also charges Cherfilus-McCormick and her 2021 tax preparer David K. Spencer, 41, of Davie, with conspiring to file a false federal tax return.

“Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice.”

Everywhere you look, you can find corruption.