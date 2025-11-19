Gov. Abbott Bans Sharia Courts in Texas & They Shockingly Exist

Gov. Abbott called on district attorneys to investigate alleged sharia courts operating in Texas. They will not be allowed to have legal authority. Only Texas laws are enforced by Texas courts.

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 19, 2025

The Following Comes Via Amy Mek at RAIR Foundation

In the center of America’s top cancer treatment hub – Houston’s Texas Medical Center – a mosque is quietly being transformed into a launchpad for Sharia supremacy.

Led by Dr. Salah al-Sawy, one of the most radical Sharia jurists in America, the Medical Center Islamic Society (MCIS) is pushing an extremist agenda under the guise of religious charity.

Al-Sawy is Secretary-General of the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America (AMJA), a U.S.based Sharia council whose official fatwas include:

Death for apostates

Support for Hamas

Female circumcision as “honorable”

Forced sex in marriage is “not rape”

Prohibition on loyalty to non-Muslim nations Rejection of the U.S. Constitution in favor of Islamic law

Preparation for future offensive jihad once a Caliphate is declared

And now, this ideology is being institutionalized within walking distance of some of the most vulnerable patients in the country. This is not just a mosque. This is not religious freedom. I tis a parallel legal system embedded in America’s most sensitive medical zone, hiding behind tax-exempt protections while preparing for a clash of civilizations.

Like the majority of Mosques in Texas they are leading a MAJOR expansionist project! Read the full exposé now: RAIR Foundation

This garbage has to stop too. This is America.