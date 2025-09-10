Democrat Freak Show as Trump Enters a DC Restaurant

A group of screaming Palestine/Hamas supporters were prepared for President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and three others. They had their flags and chanted, “Free DC, Free Palestine.” They called him Hitler of course.

President Trump stared them down and mocked them.

On Tuesday night, he went to eat at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab. They were from the communist group Code Pink who went AWOL when Biden was President starting wars.

He was greeted before he went into the restaurant.

BREAKING: President Trump makes an unexpected appearance with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at Joe’s Seafood, a downtown Washington, D.C. restaurant, to have dinner. He has never dined out like this before in either one of his terms. pic.twitter.com/vn9eAP5Nkx — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 9, 2025

When he entered, people greeted him and applauded.

In a video shared by the White House, Trump told diners: “We have a safe city. Enjoy yourselves – you won’t be mugged going home. Have a good time, everybody.”

“Don’t drink too much,” the sober Trump teased.

President Trump dines at @joesstonecrab in Washington, DC tonight pic.twitter.com/INzp6sePgT — Samantha Waldenberg (@Sam_Waldenberg) September 9, 2025

So who leaked where they were going? We will never know. Rep. Luna wants to find out who might have leaked. It seems dangerous, but there were too many people involved. I don’t see how they find a leaker.

Did someone leak the President’s location to the organization that showed up to protest him? Was this code pink? How are they allowed that close to him? Where was Secret Service and was there someone in Secret Service that leaked his location? This needs to be looked into. pic.twitter.com/kLvmOCOZ2P — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) September 10, 2025