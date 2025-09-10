Democrat Freak Show as Trump Enters a DC Restaurant

By
M Dowling
-
1
68

A group of screaming Palestine/Hamas supporters were prepared for President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and three others. They had their flags and chanted, “Free DC, Free Palestine.” They called him Hitler of course.

President Trump stared them down and mocked them.

On Tuesday night, he went to eat at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab. They were from the communist group Code Pink who went AWOL when Biden was President starting wars.

He was greeted before he went into the restaurant.

When he entered, people greeted him and applauded.

In a video shared by the White House, Trump told diners: “We have a safe city. Enjoy yourselves – you won’t be mugged going home. Have a good time, everybody.”

“Don’t drink too much,” the sober Trump teased.

So who leaked where they were going? We will never know. Rep. Luna wants to find out who might have leaked. It seems dangerous, but there were too many people involved. I don’t see how they find a leaker.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Guest
Guest
12 minutes ago

Someone near to Trump is out to get him killed. No one should have known about this, especially Code Pink, who were obviously informed well ahead of time.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz