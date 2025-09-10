Kamala’s Memoir: Joe’s to Blame & She’s Just Too Loyal

In her forthcoming memoir, Kamala Harris said that the choice of Biden running for a second term should not have been “left to an individual’s ego.”

She is back to being mean-to-Joe Kamala. That so-called good relationship they suddenly had seemed unrealistic after she called him a racist during a debate.

As far as leaving it to his ego, if he hadn’t run for a second term, she would never have been chosen. There were far better Democrats than her. She only had the opportunity because he backed out so late and minorities, especially former criminal Reverand Al, demanded she be the candidate. The DNC put her in. No one voted for her.

Joe’s an idiot here so is Al, as they spread the BS:

WATCH: Morning Joe STUNNED into silence after Mika reads new Kamala Harris book excerpt blaming Joe Biden’s ego and torching his defiant 2024 run pic.twitter.com/sMBcyJb9GW — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 10, 2025

The Tell-All

According to the NY Post, her memoir, “107 Days,” which was obtained by The Atlantic on Wednesday — shocked the former Biden White House aides who were not expecting a juicy tell-all.

“Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness,” Harris writes of her decision not to convince Biden to drop out of the 2024 race earlier.

“The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision.”

Excuses for Letting a Man with Advanced Dementia Continue in the Presidency

Harris defended her decision not to chime in “during all those months of growing panic” about Biden’s cognitive health as a sign of her being a “loyal person.”

She was just too loyal? Nice try, Kamala. It was obvious from day one and before that Biden was only good at reading from a teleprompter

Blame Game

She blamed her silence on her “delicate status” within the White House and even suggesting the Biden admin added “fuel” to negative narratives being peddled about her by critics.

When she was “attacked … on everything from my laugh, to my tone of voice, to whom I’d dated in my 20s, or claimed I was a ‘DEI hire,’ the White House rarely pushed back with my actual résumé,” Harris complained.

“They had a huge comms team; they had Karine Jean-Pierre briefing in the pressroom every day. But getting anything positive said about my work or any defense against untrue attacks was almost impossible.

“Worse, I often learned that the president’s staff was adding fuel to negative narratives that sprang up around me,” she continues.

Poor dear.

No Problem, She Would Have Stepped In If Needed

Harris doubled down on her decision not to convince Biden to drop out, saying that “the American people had chosen him before in the same matchup,” staying quiet about her own concerns because “It was just possible he was right about this, too.”

“And of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out. I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don’t let the other guy win.”

“’It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized.”

Harris goes on to claim that she would have stepped in if she feared Biden was incapacitated.

That is hardly reassuring. Her ideas, when shared on rare occasions were exactly what Biden was doing.

“If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” KAMALA: “There is not a thing that comes to mind.” pic.twitter.com/kvS3zkMc4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2024

She Was Her Own Worst Enemy & Looks Worse Now

She couldn’t answer questions intelligently in interviews. When antifa and BLM were rioting, she was raising funds to get them bailed out. Her family has a rich communist heritage and she was going to cancel private health insurance, implement reparations, and continue Bidenomics. Plus, she lied nonstop.

Remember all the times she said the border is secure, the border is secure.

Harris also promised to eliminate cash bail, eliminate prisons, and eliminate the death penalty.