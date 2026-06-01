Democrat Graham Platner Is Even More Awful & More to Come

Democrat hero Graham Platner, a Nazi turned communist, puts the lie to how virtuous Democrats are compared to Orange Man bad.

Platner is running for the Senate as a Democrat and part-time oysterman, a man of the people. He has an active account on Kik, notorious for men meeting underage girls. It has a huge pedophilia problem. Pretend you don’t understand that.

His comments about war have changed a lot.

Platner told Semafor that he “did my best to stop” the war by protesting against it—for doing so, he was removed from an event with then-President George W. Bush. “The war came anyways, and I did feel a kind of deep sense of duty to the nation that even though I was against it,” he added. “I’d wanted to join the infantry since I was three.”

Does that sound believable or contrived for a campaign? Platner blamed Susan Collins for sending him to war, despite volunteering repeatedly, even going back with Blackwater. He bragged about killing people.

Sext!

Platner was recently found to have sexted up to a dozen women. His wife told his campaign aide Genevieve McDonald to warn the campaign that it could come out. The aide quit; she was so disgusted by him. She said the campaign offered her thousands to sign an NDA, and she refused. McDonald knew it would blow up her career. They suggested they would ruin her, and they certainly are trying.

Katz appears to be spreading money around to defame her, as he said he would. We can’t be sure.

From @bangordailynews, Platner’s campaign manager Morris Katz tried to stop Genevieve McDonald from sharing information about Platner’s infidelities (which he had since the beginning of the campaign) with threats of defaming her. pic.twitter.com/LTUbROD0Ja — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 31, 2026

Morris Katz, the alleged brains behind Graham Platner’s astroturfed rise, is about to discover that his theater kid routine doesn’t work in Maine like it did in NYC. Genevieve McDonald is the ex-Graham Platner aide who resigned after the Nazi tattoo, the lies, the Reddit posts,… pic.twitter.com/U5TyAe8thn — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) May 31, 2026

Tha Tattoo

McDonald recently posted that Platner knew damn well he had an SS tattoo for nearly two decades.

Here he is hiding it.

NEW: It’s real. Here is Graham Platner’s active profile on Kik, a “predators paradise” app known as a hotbed for child pornography, kidnapping, and sexual abuse. Full story @realDailyWire from @TimRiceDC: https://t.co/8lpCwfo5ic pic.twitter.com/8yQqADkX7l — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 30, 2026

The Hotchkiss Expulsion

Platner told Politico he was “essentially” expelled from the fancy Hotchkiss school because he cut class to get kicked out. Was that it? It sounds like he’s setting up a phony excuse in case it comes out. He left at the end of his junior year. Platner went through the school for three years and then suddenly decided to get kicked out before his senior year???

There could be more coming out on that issue.

Politico:

They sent their first son to Tony, a selective school, Hotchkiss, in Connecticut. He’d been around some money in Maine—contrary to what he’s sometimes said since—but the rarefied air at Hotchkiss constituted a different degree that amounted to what Platner quickly came to consider an untenable fit. “I hated it,” he told me. “My mom was, like, ‘No, you need to stick with it.’ And I was, like, ‘Fuck this.’ And I realized that if I didn’t go to class, they would just kick me out, which was essentially what happened.”

Copilot, which can be wrong, claims:

Expulsion from The Hotchkiss School is a serious disciplinary action that can occur for a range of reasons, from academic misconduct and behavioral violations to, in some cases, allegations of sexual abuse or harassment. The school operates under its own student handbook and discipline policies, which are enforced by faculty, staff, and administrators.

There is more here than he wants us to know.

Will Democrats turn away from him?

While Democrats attack Ken Paxton for immorality, they regale Graham Platner.

The Pod Saves America bros and other sites have doubled down on Platner, despite all the horrible revelations. Someone is paying them off. Maybe it’s Morris.

Despite all the revelations, they cheer him on blindly.

🚨🚨 Despite the Nazi tattoo, serial adultery exposed through explicit sexting on Kik, and sending lewd profile photos while married, Democrats are giving Graham Platner standing ovations. This is exactly why so many see the Democratic Party as full of horrible people who cheer… pic.twitter.com/FpAEKy1vly — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) June 1, 2026

They lost Smerconish

Smerconish shouldn’t listen to the rabid Bolshevik liar, Princess Crazy Dem.

🔥NEW: Smerconish *TORCHES* Liz Warren for endorsing Graham Platner🔥 “The same Liz Warren who flagged Pete Hegseth’s Christian tattoos as a potential disqualifier. Nazi-linked tattoo on a Democrat? For that, there’s a workaround — because Platner might beat Susan Collins.” pic.twitter.com/L1Gkg6o6Jp — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 30, 2026

Smerconish should now do Ro Khanna