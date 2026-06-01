Tina Peters Speaks After Release from Prison

Tina Peters spoke with Steve Bannon this morning upon her release from prison after Gov. Polis commuted her sentence to 4.5 years. She is very grateful to the supporters who stood with her. She doesn’t know how it feels to be free yet. It’s easy to lose your freedom and hard to endure it, she said.

Tina was an election clerk who got caught up with the law when she tried to prove the 2020 election might have been stolen. For a minor crime, she was given a 9-year sentence by a woke judge. She is also elderly with cancer, and the sentence was possibly a life sentence. She is a Gold Star mother.

At long last, TINA PETERS IS FREE!!! “It’s been quite the ordeal, but I really want to thank God for His faithfulness and for getting me through it… It’s a miracle.”@realtinapeters pic.twitter.com/tqS45OzOCC — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 1, 2026

A conservative group, Article III Project, wants the Colorado officials investigated for conspiring to harshly punish Mrs. Peters.

“The evidence is clear: Colorado government officials conspired to severely, unconstitutionally, and criminally punish Tina Peters because of her First Amendment-protected views on election integrity,” the Article III Project wrote to Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon. The group asked her team to investigate the involvement of Barrett, Democratic Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Republican Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, and Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in the case, along with “any and all other potential coconspirators.”