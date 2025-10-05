Democrat Hero Abrego Garcia Gets Another Hearing

Kilmer Abrego Garcia, who was determined be an MS 13 gang member by two judges and who is a wife beater, is getting yet another hearing.

This time he’s getting a hearing to determine if his prosecution is vindictive.

He is here illegally and has rejected over 20 countries the DoJ would deport him to.

Nashville, US District Court Judge Waverley Crenshaw ordered the hearing after Abrego‘s lawyers allegedly presented evidence of vindictiveness in the DOJ‘s decision.

The media keeps saying he was wrongfully deported [because he didn’t have another meeting before he was deported]. They get a lot of mileage out of that technicality. He should have been deported in 2019.

Abrego’s lawyers said the timeline was retaliation. They say Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche linked Abrego‘s criminal charges to Abrego’s civil lawsuit in Maryland.

“Strikingly, during a television interview Deputy Attorney General Blanche revealed that the government started ‘investigating’ Abrego after ‘a judge in Maryland … questioned’ the government’s decision, found that it ‘had no right to deport him,’ and ‘accus[ed] [the government] of doing something wrong,’” he wrote.

All the pictures of Abrego make him look like a saint: