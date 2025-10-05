“Pope Leo – Francis 2.0 – Pleads for Open Borders”

Pope Leo spoke before thousands on Sunday in St. Peter’s Square and declared that migrants must not be treated with “the coldness of indifference or the stigma of discrimination.”

He didn’t mention a particular country, but he didn’t have to when he said “open our arms and hearts to them, welcoming them as brothers and sisters, and being for them a presence of consolation and hope.”

You first, Leo XIV. People who go into Vatican City without permission are hit with a large fine. They will also likely go to prison. Leo wants us to take them, when they won’t.

Leo told the multitudes that the church was living through a “new missionary age” that tasked its members with providing “hospitality and welcome, compassion and solidarity” to migrants coming to the West.

The US has criminals, terrorists, and deadbeats pouring in so thanks anyway for your opinion, Leo XIV.

We are nearly $38 trillion in debt and cannot afford untold millions here or millions who want to come. We already have a very generous immigration system.

The US has the most beneficent immigration program of any civilized nation. However, open borders do not work. We value our sovereignty and our security.

This is the illogic he used recently. He made excuses for abortion by drawing false equivalence between the death penalty and illegal immigration to abortion. His illogical opinion is rejected:

As Karoline Leavitt said, the inhumane treatment was by the past administration!

Please do not stereotype all Catholics and all Pope by Frank and Leo!