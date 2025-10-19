Democrat Leader in Pennsylvania Pushes 86 47 [Kill Trump]

As Democrats claim Republicans have to tamp down the rhetoric, they raise the volume. Now, a Pennsylvania Democrat is calling for the murder of Donald Trump.

Crawford County, Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chair Lindsey Scott, held an “8647” sign at a no kings protest which signifies killing Trump.

She is friends with the man holding the guitar, sporting the phrase.

What if we did that to them? She is not the only person marching for No Kings who did this. These people marching want us dead.

Crawford, as a Democrat leader stepped over the line but it’s good to know who these people are. Maybe they think it’s okay because Jim Comey started this, pretending he just came upon the 86 47 shell arrangement as he strolled along the beach.

Meet Lindsey Helfrey Scott. She’s the Chairwoman of the Crawford County democrats. Here is Lindsey at a “No Kings” protest holding up a guitar that says, “FDT 8647.” Btw, do you remember Chris Condon — the Meadville Area Middle School teacher that celebrated Charlie Kirk’s… pic.twitter.com/3u5ECROFgZ — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 19, 2025

Aside from being a hypocrite, Scott is a supporter of the invasion and all those criminal aliens who poured into the country. Scott is anti-Second Amendment. While she encourages dangerous people to live in sanctuary cities, she wants the populace disarmed.

Her anti-law enforcement mantra is also obvious.