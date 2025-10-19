Sec. of War Announces a Kinetic Strike of an ELN Transport

We now have even more information as to why we have a heavy presence in the Caribbean. Al Qaeda-like terrorists have a home base in South America, and they are dealing drugs, which are killing or destroying Americans, many of our youth. Finally, someone is doing something. However US media will be more concerned about the terrorists facing eradication in this actual war on drugs.

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth provided details on X, along with the video of the transport being blown up.

“On October 17th, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), a Designated Terrorist Organization, that was operating in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was traveling along a known narco-trafficking route, and was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics.

“There were three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike—which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike. These cartels are the Al Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere, using violence, murder and terrorism to impose their will, threaten our national security and poison our people. The United States military will treat these organizations like the terrorists they are—they will be hunted, and killed, just like Al Qaeda.”

The World Calls Them Terrorists

The National Liberation Army (Spanish: Ejército de Liberación Nacional, ELN) is a far-left guerrilla insurgency group involved in the continuing Colombian conflict, which has existed in Colombia since 1964, Wikipedia reports.

The ELN advocates a composite communist ideology of Marxism–Leninism and Latin American liberation theology. In 2013, it was estimated that the ELN forces consisted of between 1,380 and 3,000 guerrillas. According to former ELN national directorate member Felipe Torres, one-fifth of ELN supporters have taken up arms.

The ELN has been classified as a terrorist organization by the governments of Colombia,the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and the European Union.

Members included Ché Guevara and Fidel Castro.