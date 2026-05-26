Democrat Pastors: Infiltrating Republican Pews for the 2026 Midterms

The numbers don’t lie. Democrats are staring down the barrel of another midterm cycle where their secular base simply isn’t big enough to win in the places that matter. So they’ve decided to stop pretending and start poaching. Not with policy changes or soul-searching, with collars, with Bibles; with men and women who once stood in pulpits now running for Congress and statewide office as proud Democrats.

Progressive faith networks like Vote Common Good are tracking roughly 30 white Christian clergy (mostly from mainline Protestant denominations) seeking Democratic nominations this cycle. That’s no coincidence. It’s a deliberate surge aimed straight at the heart of Republican strength: the religious voter. White evangelicals, practicing Protestants, and traditional Catholics have anchored the GOP for generations. Democrats know it. They’ve studied the polls. And instead of reforming their agenda on life, family, and religious liberty, they’re trying to rent the pews.

Look at the map.

In Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, a Trump stronghold, Presbyterian pastor Lindsay James is on the ballot. Former United Methodist minister Clint Twedt-Ball is right there with her. Over in the 3rd District, ordained Lutheran minister and state Senator Sarah Trone Garriott is pushing the same line. Three pastors in one battleground state, all Democrats, all framing bigger government, open borders, and progressive priorities as pure Gospel.

Up in Alaska’s at-large House seat, Presbyterian pastor Matt Schultz campaigns on feeding the hungry and standing up to “bullies”—code, of course, for anyone who dares defend biological sex or parental rights in schools. In Kansas, the senior pastor of the largest United Methodist Church in the country, Adam Hamilton, with his 24,000-member congregation, is running for Senate as an “independent-minded Democrat.” These aren’t outliers. They’re the vanguard of a strategy that treats faith communities like enemy territory to be infiltrated rather than ignored.

This is wedge politics at its most cynical. Democrats aren’t trying to win over the core of the religious vote by changing their platform. They’re trying to peel off the margins (suburban moderates, younger mainline believers, anyone who might be tired of the culture war headlines) by offering a permission structure wrapped in Scripture. Quote Matthew 25 about the “least of these,” talk endlessly about poverty programs and immigration compassion, and quietly glide past the party’s ironclad commitment to abortion on demand, boys in girls’ locker rooms, and federal pressure on churches and schools.

The infrastructure is already built. Groups like Vote Common Good and the Interfaith Alliance provide the training, the playbooks, and the turnout machinery. They coach these candidates to counter the “Christian nationalism” narrative the left loves to hype. The message is simple: You can vote your faith and vote blue. Just don’t look too closely at the rest of the Democratic agenda.

Here’s the problem for them: real faith voters see the disconnect. White Protestants still lean Republican by nearly 60-40. Traditional Catholics hold a similar edge. The religiously unaffiliated crowd that forms the Democrats’ reliable core simply doesn’t deliver majorities in the districts that decide the House and key Senate seats. That’s why this clergy surge exists. It’s an admission that the old secular playbook is failing in flyover country.

James Talarico, the Presbyterian seminarian running for Texas Senate, is the poster child for the strategy. He brandishes his faith credentials while twisting Scripture to bless every left-wing priority from “reproductive justice” to expansive welfare. His record shows exactly where the priorities lie: rainbow flags at church events, sanctuary policies for illegal immigrants, and silence on the biblical view of life and marriage. Mainline denominations that have already drifted far from historic Christian orthodoxy on these issues are now the perfect recruiting ground for Democratic campaigns.

But evangelicals and traditional Catholics—the backbone of the religious electorate—aren’t buying the act. They remember who stood firm when the culture demanded surrender on the unborn, on boys competing against girls, and on parents’ rights to raise their kids without government indoctrination. They know selective Bible quoting doesn’t erase a party platform that treats religious liberty as a loophole and the nuclear family as outdated.

Republicans shouldn’t overreact. Panic plays into the hands of the strategists behind this move. Instead, expose it for what it is: a façade. Double down on the substantive defense of life, conscience protections, parental authority, and limited government—the very principles that align with the historic American understanding of faith and freedom. The faithful aren’t looking for politicians who sound pious on the stump. They’re looking for leaders who actually deliver results that protect their churches, their families, and their communities.

This isn’t the first time the left has tried to co-opt religious language. Progressive “social gospel” efforts have been around for decades, and they’ve consistently failed to move the needle among the devout. Raphael Warnock’s success in Georgia is the exception that proves the rule—it relied on heavy Black church turnout in a state trending left, not a broad conversion of white evangelicals or traditional Catholics.

The 2026 midterms will be the test. Will a handful of these pastor candidates flip a few suburban seats by confusing just enough voters? Maybe in isolated spots. But the broader religious electorate remains solidly grounded in the values that built this republic. Life. Liberty. Family. Limited government. The God who doesn’t change with polling data or party platforms.

Democrats can field all the clerical collars they want. They can quote the verses they like and ignore the ones they don’t. The American people of faith have seen this movie before. They know the difference between authentic conviction and a calculated costume change. The pews aren’t for rent. And the wolves wearing collars are going to find out exactly how many believers are still paying attention.

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Mike Robertson is a U.S. domestic and foreign policy analyst and commentator, with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in some of the toughest neighborhoods. You may follow him on X at @Mike_for_MAGA and Reddit.