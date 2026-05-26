So It Begins! Communist Mayor Promises to Seize Private Property

As he promised before the election, the communist Islamist mayor of New York City, Zohran Kwame Mamdani of Uganda, said today that he will follow through on seizing buildings run by landlords he believes are not living up to his so-called standards.

Mamdani says his administration will transfer ownership from bad landlords to non-profits or tenants.

“For buildings that have suffered chronic neglect, we will work to transfer ownership to responsible stewards. Stewards that include community land trusts, non-profits, or even the tenants themselves.”

The greedy and ill-informed applaud the news.

No one can deny that this is anything but communism.

Nonprofits are notoriously corrupted by the far left. People salivate over free stuff.

Longer clip:

Mayor Mamdani Holds Press Conference to Make a Housing Announcement

https://t.co/y3DZ29JuKT — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 26, 2026

Much of what he says is distorted.