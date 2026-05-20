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Home Home Democrat Senate Candidate Calls an American Hero a “Dumb MFer” Who Deserved...

Democrat Senate Candidate Calls an American Hero a “Dumb MFer” Who Deserved to Die

By
M Dowling
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Democrats are making a mockery of the elections, with Maine taking the spotlight. They are pushing a communist rich boy for the Senate. this man had a Nazi tattoo on his chest for 20 years. Their candidate, Graham Platner, has said he masturbates in public bathrooms. He’s also a part-time oysterman in a state where that is not a thing, but he does have his trust fund to keep him afloat. That is ironic when you think of his past quotes demonizing rich, white people, especially rural white people.

Unearthed videos do not deter Democrats from supporting him because this is who they are now.

Here’s Platner’s latest, now-deleted video, where he calls a soldier, an American hero who was shot four times, a “dumb motherf*****.” Platner also said the hero doesn’t “deserve to live.”

So, after years of not supporting Senator Susan Collins, I must now support her.

A Nazi Communist [who knew there was such a thing] is not too much for today’s Democrats.

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