Jeff Bezos Exposes Zohran’s Failed Logic in 45 seconds

Democrat Jeff Bezos just exposed the up-and-coming, inevitable failure of communist Ugandan mayor Zohran. Obviously, Zohran isn’t responsible for all the spending problems, but he is liable for the bad ideas that will soon lead to insane spending. This will triple down on the previous mayoral failures.

It’s still hard to get over the fact that Zohran is a communist mayor of New York City whose mother said he doesn’t identify as American. He sees himself as a Ugandan Indian. He’s actually Indian but likes the Ugandan connection to woo black people.

Bezos Weighs In

“You could DOUBLE the taxes I pay—and it’s not gonna help that teacher in Queens!”

“You can’t connect those two things. It’s not logical. If people want me to pay more billions, then let’s have that debate. But don’t pretend, you know, that that’s going to solve the problem!”

Taxing is so easy in the near-term, but it will force the rich out, and then it will force the middle class to leave.

“If we ran Amazon the way New York City runs their school system, packages would take 6 weeks to arrive, we would charge you a $100 delivery fee, and when the package did finally arrive, it would have the wrong item in it,” Bezos said.

It’s good to see these liberals, like Bezos, tell the truth. This is what we need: logical Democrats who speak up.