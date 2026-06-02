Democrat Senate Candidate Graham Platner’s Drug Binges Across Europe

Chuck Ross at The Washington Free Beacon discovered some of Graham Platner’s drug texts on Reddit. It seems that while on paid leave from the military, he was traveling and doing drugs across the European continent.

“I was making a pretty penny doing just about nothing. Went backpacking through Europe on the government dime, walked the Camino de Santiago, did some drugs, and had a blast partying it up in hostels across the continent,” wrote Platner, who posted on Reddit under the handle P-Hustle.

“No regrets,” he wrote in February 2020.

Platner, who is running to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins, discussed buying cocaine in another post from around the same time. Platner responded to someone who asked about a Coast Guard seizure of 12,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $312 million.

“Street value,” Platner wrote in July 2020. “I always wonder what street you’re buying your cocaine on, because it’s not the street I’m buying my cocaine on.”

Erick Erickson had a nice list of the peccadillos of Senate candidate Graham Platner. Platner had an SS tattoo for 20 years and later referred to himself as a communist. He said soldiers in combat deserved to die. He blamed Susan Collins for sending him to war, despite volunteering repeatedly, even going back with Blackwater. He bragged about killing people. Platner fantasized about rape and said rape victims deserved some blame. excusing rape in the military. He bragged about taking leave to have sex with prostitutes in Southeast Asia. And he claimed he can’t get in a porta-potty without masturbating and fantasizing.

We can now add that he sext-cheated on his wife and did drugs on the military’s dime. He’s also the son of privilege, not really an oysterman. He collects oysters part-time with a friend and delivers them to his mother’s restaurant. Let’s not forget he called white rural people “stupid” and “racist.”

We must also find out why he was “essentially” kicked out of the fancy Hotchkiss School after his junior year.

It’s okay, though, as Democrats explained. The Nazi tattoo was a youthful indiscretion. The leaks are the fault of the disloyal former staff. The sexting was the women’s fault. Platner said this is a distraction from the real issues, which would be his communist agenda.

Platner claims he is doing this for the people, but he’s really doing it because Morris Katz picked him out and groomed him while propagandizing his credentials. He’s a fabricated product of the Morris Katz PR factory.

Communist Bernie Sanders is pushing his candidacy.