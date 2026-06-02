He Threatened to Kill Ice Agents & Now Faces Serious Time

Nicholas Matthew Scelfo, 27, of Brooklyn, NY, has been charged federally with influencing, impeding, and retaliating against a federal officer by threat, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors allege Scelfo directed explicit threats to kill ICE agents and their families.

It’s on video, allegedly and reportedly, for all to see. You can watch it below.

Scelfo allegedly admitted to the threats in an interview on May 29, 2026, after being located within 24 hours through facial recognition technology.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin condemned the threats, stating that threats against federal officers and their families are serious crimes that will not be tolerated.