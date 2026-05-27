Democrat Senate Candidate James Talarico Is Insane

Scott Jennings said, “James Talarico is one of the most RADICAL, out-of-the-mainstream Democrats you could have possibly conjured for a Senate race in Texas.”

The obnoxious leftist in the cowboy hat in the clip gave out exaggerated canned laughter as if what Jennings is saying is absurd. It’s not. Talarico is strange, abnormal, and irrational.

🚨 BOOM! SCOTT JENNINGS just said it PERFECTLY “James Talarico is one of the most RADICAL, out of the mainstream Democrats you could have possibly conjured for a Senate race in TEXAS.” “And I think the race is still likely or lean Republican tonight.” Time for Ken Paxton to… pic.twitter.com/p4ZW5yiC0F — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

In 2022, James Talarico said he was running a no-meat campaign in Texas. He’s a vegan. Talarico said it’s an “existential” requirement to reduce meat consumption so we can all beat climate change.

James Talarico: “I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign. We are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses.” #TXsenpic.twitter.com/SkZZ05IXMj — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) May 27, 2026

Talarico Is Insane

In a thread of posts on May 8, 2020, Talarico first said, “#AhmaudArbery is the latest American killed by the virus of racism. The virus kills our black neighbors if they’re jogging, playing music, sitting in church, selling CDs, or carrying a bag of Skittles…”

The second post continued, “White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus.” But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious.”

In a final post, Talarico added, “The only cure is diagnosing the virus within ourselves and taking dramatic actions to contain the spread. The first small step is proclaiming loudly and unequivocally that #BlackLivesMatter.”

Watch this. It helps prove he’s detached from reality, not normal, insane.

NEW: Super PAC supporting Ken Paxton drops new ad against James Talarico that consists entirely of using Talarico’s own prior words & far left positions against him, including God is nonbinary, six genders, trans children etc. Ends with “Low-T Talarico”. pic.twitter.com/xggiv98RXD — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 24, 2026

IP28 Coming to Texas

Oregon has an Initiative Petition 28 (IP28), also called the PEACE Act (People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions), which is a ballot measure that would ban all forms of hunting, fishing, trapping, ranching, animal research, and farming in the state, according to the Oregon Hunters Association.

Under current Oregon law, hunting, fishing, trapping, and farming are exempt from criminal animal abuse statutes (ORS 167.315–167.333). IP28 would remove these exemptions, making these activities illegal statewide.

Couldn’t you see Crazy James calling for the same type of initiative?

He’s bizarre.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Texas Democrat senate candidate James Talarico is creeping voters out after revealing he loves ‘trans kids’ in his recent interview. HOST: “Something that you love that’s not family or friends?” Talarico: “Trans children.” pic.twitter.com/dnPKoohq4D — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 9, 2026

He’s in pain because he’s white. He’s in pain over his masculinity. However, he thinks he has five others to choose from, so what’s the problem?

TEXAS SENATE RACE: Ironically James Talarico (CIS) is struggling with his whiteness, while Black voters are struggling with his obvious homosexuality. Would it help them accept him if he came out of the closet? pic.twitter.com/WcLbNxugcU — @amuse (@amuse) May 27, 2026

Did I mention that Crazy James said abortion is in the Bible and it’s okay?

Let’s end with Scott, where we began.