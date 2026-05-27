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Home Home Democrat Senate Candidate James Talarico Is Insane

Democrat Senate Candidate James Talarico Is Insane

By
M Dowling
-
3
194

Scott Jennings said, “James Talarico is one of the most RADICAL, out-of-the-mainstream Democrats you could have possibly conjured for a Senate race in Texas.”

The obnoxious leftist in the cowboy hat in the clip gave out exaggerated canned laughter as if what Jennings is saying is absurd. It’s not. Talarico is strange, abnormal, and irrational.

In 2022, James Talarico said he was running a no-meat campaign in Texas. He’s a vegan. Talarico said it’s an “existential” requirement to reduce meat consumption so we can all beat climate change.

Talarico Is Insane

In a thread of posts on May 8, 2020, Talarico first said, “#AhmaudArbery is the latest American killed by the virus of racism. The virus kills our black neighbors if they’re jogging, playing music, sitting in church, selling CDs, or carrying a bag of Skittles…”

The second post continued, “White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus.” But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious.”

In a final post, Talarico added, “The only cure is diagnosing the virus within ourselves and taking dramatic actions to contain the spread. The first small step is proclaiming loudly and unequivocally that #BlackLivesMatter.”

Watch this. It helps prove he’s detached from reality, not normal, insane.

IP28 Coming to Texas

Oregon has an Initiative Petition 28 (IP28), also called the PEACE Act (People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions), which is a ballot measure that would ban all forms of hunting, fishing, trapping, ranching, animal research, and farming in the state, according to the Oregon Hunters Association.

Under current Oregon law, hunting, fishing, trapping, and farming are exempt from criminal animal abuse statutes (ORS 167.315–167.333). IP28 would remove these exemptions, making these activities illegal statewide.

Couldn’t you see Crazy James calling for the same type of initiative?

He’s bizarre.

He’s in pain because he’s white. He’s in pain over his masculinity. However, he thinks he has five others to choose from, so what’s the problem?

Did I mention that Crazy James said abortion is in the Bible and it’s okay?

Let’s end with Scott, where we began.

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