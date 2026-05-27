How Often Are Guns Used Defensively

Defensive gun uses in the U.S. are a highly debated topic because definitions and reporting methods vary. Ammo.com recently updated its report, adding available 2026 data to provide clarity.
They estimate thousands to millions of DGUs annually in the U.S. Here are the highlights from the report:
- Studies and surveys from 1987 to 2025 suggest instances of defensive gun use range from 65,000 to 2.5 million each year.
- The most conservative defensive gun use estimate from the NCVS is 65,000 per year.
- According to recent surveys, 56% of gun owners state they carry firearms for self-defense.
Self-reported defensive gun uses include millions of incidents each year, while news-reported incidents include mere hundreds. We hope you’ll read and share the full report, linked here: