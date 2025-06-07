Democrats Cheer Union Boss Who Blocked ICE

Democrats are cheering a far-left union boss for blocking an ICE van with his workers. The Open Borders Party says the arrest of the SEIU Chief Huerta, who promotes illegal aliens in the workforce, is “un-American.” Democrats applaud defying law enforcement, who had warrants.

ICE nabbed 44 illegal aliens during the raid and had to shove the resisting Huerta aside. He fell and went to the hospital, then jail.

US Attorney Bill Essayli warned, “Impede federal agents, you will be arrested.” It puts agents in danger.

Democrats Cheer Blocking Law Enforcement, Violating the Law

The California Assembly Democrats wrote, “Assaulting and arresting a labor organizer for exercising their constitutional rights is inexcusable. Rounding up law-abiding workers is an act of terror. We demand the release of David Huerta and due process for all Californians detained today.”

That’s incorrect. They don’t have the right to block law enforcement as they enforce the law. It is against the law.

Huerta was arrested on June 6, 2025 during ICE raids in Los Angeles’ Fashion District. He claimed they were observing ICE, but they were blocking them as seen in videos. The raids were targeting employer fraud and the agents had warrants.

Gavin Newsom called Huerta a “patriot” for violating the law:

David Huerta is a respected leader, a patriot, and an advocate for working people. No one should ever be harmed for witnessing government action. https://t.co/6v8OLXLsMx — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 7, 2025

He Was Shoved

Agents had to shove him aside, arrested him for obstruction, and took him to the hospital, then jail. Democrats now depict him as a martyr although he is perfectly fine. Nancy Pelosi took Huerta’s side.

The president of SEIU California was exercising his first amendment right to witness law enforcement activity. For being a patriotic American, David Huerta was arrested by ICE and hurt and is now receiving care while in custody. No matter who this happened to, it is outrageous.… https://t.co/82DfV4PeRF — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) June 6, 2025

Adam Schiff raged about a Trump “campaign of intimidation.” SEIU vowed that 750,000 members “stand with him” [breaking the law]. Once again, Democrats praise anyone who blocks immigration law while painting the enforcers as villains.

They were clearly blocking ICE. Huerta appears to be resisting arrest and fell to the ground after touching the agent. California Rep after California Rep raged about Huerta’s fake injury.

Here’s the video of David Huerta, President of California’s largest union being arrested after obstructing an ICE vehicle and putting his hands on an ICE agent during a raid. pic.twitter.com/J2EQlmVpxt — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 7, 2025

The President of @seiu David Huerta was detained by @ICEgov

The union has put out a statement saying he was detained for observing and documenting law enforcement. The video shows people clearly obstructing a federal vehicle pic.twitter.com/BGAzRROasP — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) June 7, 2025

US Attorney Bill Essayi wrote:

Federal agents were executing a lawful judicial warrant at a LA worksite this morning when David Huerta deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle. He was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court on Monday. Let me be clear: I don’t care who you are—if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted. No one has the right to assault, obstruct, or interfere with federal authorities carrying out their duties.

Federal agents were executing a lawful judicial warrant at a LA worksite this morning when David Huerta deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle. He was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court on Monday. Let… pic.twitter.com/GIFD34LIcF — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 7, 2025

Un-American unions say arresting people who broke our laws is terror, but say nothing about the terrorists and criminals who poured into the country illegally.

We refuse to stay silent while ICE terrorizes working class communities. We are turning out and standing united in solidarity with @seiucalifornia calling on the release of SEIU President David Huerta! pic.twitter.com/ddQ6rNK6FD — California Federation of Labor Unions (@CaliforniaLabor) June 7, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email