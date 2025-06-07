Sec. Hegseth Moves Anti-Drones from Ukraine to the Middle East

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump Administration has redirected critical anti-drone technology from Ukraine to U.S. military forces in the Middle East. The drones, Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APWKS), were allocated to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and are believed to be essential for countering Russian drone attacks.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the reallocation citing urgent U.S. military needs in the Middle East due to the threats from Iran and Houthi militants. Some say this change undermines Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

However, the EU wants war so maybe they will have to step up.

NATO nations must spend 5% GDP on defence and end ‘reliance’ on US to defend them, Pete Hegseth tells meeting of alliance chiefs https://t.co/vcM0NrUXGH — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 5, 2025

And there probably is no other way to get President Zelensky to legitimately negotiate for peace except to stop giving him the money and weapons to wage war, not that we are confidant Russia wants peace either.

As a result of the anti-drone move, U.S. military and political leaders (the military industrial complex) want more drone technology and base defenses. That’s their solution. This also points to a new direction and a threat of war with Iran and its satellites. Israel wants to bomb their nuclear bases.

However, thanks to NATO, Ukraine is having more success, which is good but it seems to push peace further out of the picture, which is terrible.

Ukraine today carried out one of the most impressive and significant operations of the war, with cargo containers outside of several airbases across Russia opening to reveal dozens of remote-controlled fpv drones which were used to target military aircraft at each of the bases.… pic.twitter.com/185L1V5dOY — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 1, 2025

Ukrainian President Zelensky will only agree to peace negotiations if the US promises to establish itself in Ukraine. Curse the day we got involved.

Today, rescue and emergency operations continued all day across various regions and cities of our country. Over 400 drones, more than 40 missiles were launched by the Russians. 80 people were injured, and some may still be under the debris. And unfortunately, not everyone in the… pic.twitter.com/NaKk8B8AZO — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2025

