Democrats Embrace NY’s Psycho Anarchist Candidate for Mayor

Zohran Kwame Mamdani is an Anarcho-Communist. He also supports some radical Islamic causes. Fox News reporter Bill Melugin published some of the anarchistic ideas he has had. You have to love his desire to end police and prisons. Even communists lock up criminals.

He is calling for complete anarchy.

This is what you voted for New York:

Abolish NYPD

Abolish prisons

Abolish medical bills

Abolish private health insurance

Ban all guns

Legalize sex work

Safe injection sites

End cash bail

Decriminalize drug possession

End sentencing enhancements

End all cooperation with ICE

You might as well put a terrorist in the job.

Democrats Embrace the Psycho

MORNING JOE: Do you think Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s win “provides a roadmap for Democrats running in 2026”? HAKEEM JEFFRIES praises defund the police crusader Mamdani: “Had great appeal” “He also clearly out-worked, out-organized & out-communicated the opposition” pic.twitter.com/G6XAWXMRAv — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) June 25, 2025

JUST IN – Bill Clinton congratulates Zohran Mamdani pic.twitter.com/ESY4jgwMt6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 25, 2025

Bill Clinton’s Sec. of Labor, Commie Robert Reich is smitten.

.@ZohranKMamdani is standing up to the oligarchy and fighting to make one of America’s most expensive cities affordable for the working class. If you’re a New York City voter, I urge you to rank him #1 on your ballot by next Tuesday. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 20, 2025

Commie Tish James loves him.

Congratulations to @ZohranKMamdani, our Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City! His was a campaign powered by the people, and the people made their voices heard. New Yorkers are ready for a city we can all afford. Now it is time to bring our city together and win! pic.twitter.com/yjB6sj8lyR — Tish James (@TishJames) June 25, 2025

Jerry Nadler is all in.

“Voters in New York City demanded change and, with Zohran’s triumph, we have a direct repudiation of Donald Trump’s politics of tax cuts and authoritarianism.” https://t.co/prLA6Rmm5Y — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 25, 2025

Pocahontas sings his praises.

BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren endorses both Zohran and Chris Pappas within the same hour! Zohran and Chris: Two socialist-backed peas in a pod ready to destroy our values in NY and NH https://t.co/kNgXoEiYrS pic.twitter.com/fDevS6EsNZ — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) June 25, 2025

Zohran Mamdani sponsors a bill to strip Jewish nonprofits of their tax status—and Chuck Schumer’s response? “He ran an impressive campaign.” Imagine praising the arsonist because he showed up with a nice lighter. Schumer isn’t just enabling the antisemitic fringe of his… https://t.co/WhlO7AiZAt — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) June 25, 2025

This is funny. He wants to abolish the NYPD and Bernie thinks he can get the endorement of the police union?

Bernie Sanders says Zohran Mamdani should try to win the endorsement of the police union pic.twitter.com/8glTIMtoyu — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) June 25, 2025

Bernie Sanders endorsed him.

Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani and his thousands of grassroots supporters for their extraordinary campaign. You took on the political, economic and media Establishment- and you beat them. Now it’s on to victory in the general election. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 25, 2025

Commie girl AOC, who is 20 points ahead of Chuck Schumer if she runs against him for his Senate seat, campaigned for him.

.@AOC @BernieSanders didn’t just endorse @ZohranKMamdani, they’re using their platforms to boost him and GOTVing him. AOC-Mamdani on IG Live now, she’s rallied for him, too. Sanders using his text list. https://t.co/plWutGZSmc pic.twitter.com/mC693syU19 — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) June 24, 2025

I think it’s time to move out of NY.

NYC is cooked. Get out while you can. https://t.co/wYUK3leldP — LoneStarPatriot (@LoneStarPa00) June 25, 2025

