Democrats Embrace NY’s Psycho Anarchist Candidate for Mayor

Zohran Kwame Mamdani is an Anarcho-Communist. He also supports some radical Islamic causes. Fox News reporter Bill Melugin published some of the anarchistic ideas he has had. You have to love his desire to end police and prisons. Even communists lock up criminals.

He is calling for complete anarchy.

This is what you voted for New York:
  • Abolish NYPD
  • Abolish prisons
  • Abolish medical bills
  • Abolish private health insurance
  • Ban all guns
  • Legalize sex work
  • Safe injection sites
  • End cash bail
  • Decriminalize drug possession
  • End sentencing enhancements
  • End all cooperation with ICE

You might as well put a terrorist in the job.

Democrats Embrace the Psycho

Bill Clinton’s Sec. of Labor, Commie Robert Reich is smitten.

Commie Tish James loves him.

Jerry Nadler is all in.

Pocahontas sings his praises.

This is funny. He wants to abolish the NYPD and Bernie thinks he can get the endorement of the police union?

Bernie Sanders endorsed him.

Commie girl AOC, who is 20 points ahead of Chuck Schumer if she runs against him for his Senate seat, campaigned for him.

I think it’s time to move out of NY.


