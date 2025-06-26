Malign Foreign Influence Is Behind the Protests in All 50 States

The disturbing communist and Islamo-fascist protests now include children chanting “Intifada Revolution.”

The radicals go from one cause to another. Whatever President Trump does, they protest, scream, chant, and burn cars. It was border wall, anti-white fake white supremacy, fake climate crisis, DOGE, Tesla, USAID, Palestinian/Hamas, deportation, National Guardsmen, Hands Off this and that, Khalil, Abrego, No Kings, but none so alarming as support for Iran and the Global Intifada.

It’s the same people marching every time. It’s the communists and Islamists of the Red-Green alliance.

Asra Nomani has investigated these dangerous groups and found there are 93 groups, with about $100 million in revenue, that she identified on the streets — despite news of a ceasefire — rallying around the Islamic Republic of Iran. Read the details in her Opinion column.

Nomani writes: “The three words to learn: malign foreign influence, because many of these groups are proxies for foreign governments seeking to destabilize not only the U.S. and Israel but also the governments in South Korea, the Philippines and elsewhere. You will see their agendas in the list.”

“They have coalesced in at least 50 cities and planning protests in the world’s capitals. They pitch themselves as “anti-war,” but many of these groups are anti-American, anti-Israel and even anti-Jew in their messages.”

“Many of these organizations — starting with the Democratic Socialists of America @DemSocialists and the Council on American-Islamic Relations @CAIRNational— are part of the same network that catapulted Zohran Mamdani to victory in New York City in his campaign to be the city’s mayor. I invite you to study our public @DPearlProject public database with the list of the organizations behind the pro-Iran protests and see how they are working too with the groups close to the Democratic Party, including @IndivisibleTeam: Google Docs.

You will see them interconnected with the #HandsOff #TeslaTakedown #NoKings protests that have sought to destroy @Tesla @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump.

Here is the breakdown of the groups via Asra Nomani:

51, or 54%, are self-described socialist, Communist, Marxist or Leninist groups. They include ANSWER Coalition, Party for Socialism and Liberation, CodePink, People’s Forum, the Communist Party USA and organizations seeking communism in the Philippines, Latin America, South Korea and elsewhere.

18, or 19%, are Islamist, Muslim, Arab, Palestinian or Iranian. They include the Council on American-Islamic Relations, BDS and Palestine Youth Movement.

24, or 25%, are Islamist- and socialist-adjacent. They include the Gay Liberation Network, Indivisible and Progressive Democrats of America. They have coalesced .in at least 50 cities and planning protests in the world’s capitals. They pitch themselves as “anti-war,” but many of these groups are anti-American, anti-Israel and even anti-Jew in their messages.

“This pro-Iran network includes socialist revolutionaries, Islamist activists, foreign-influenced nonprofits and even political operatives from Democratic groups including Indivisible Action, 50501 and Progressive Democrats of America — groups that have fused their interests to topple power in America and created a coalition running cover for America’s enemies. They are the red-green alliance that I call the Woke Army . They aren’t buying the ceasefire because war stokes their agendas.”

WATCH and READ. “There is only one solution! Intifada revolution!” I’ve been to a lot of disturbing protests but even this one stunned me: watching children chant on Sunday chant alongside a network of socialists and Islamist sympathizers outside the White House, calling for an… pic.twitter.com/rrEJTnuJl4 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) June 25, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email