Democrats in Distress Over Closing the Pharma-to-Politician Pipeline

In addition to the US subsidizing drugs throughout the world, drugs indirectly fund our politicians. President Trump’s new Executive Order ordering US drugs to be equal to drug costs across the globe is causing distress among American politicians. President Trump is destroying the Big Pharma cartel and the Pharma-to-politicians pipeline.

The United States has subsidized the world on trade, defense, drugs, NGOs, and non-profits, and now we’re sitting on a nearly $37 trillion debt. Donald Trump is the first president in history to rectify the situation.

The Democrat Party has always told us we are a prosperous nation, so we must pay for the drugs of other countries. Now are drowning in debt, and no one will rescue us but ourselves.

We are 4% of the world’s population, but we pay two-thirds of Big Pharma. Congress is controlled in so many ways. There is at least one pharmaceutical lobbyist, sometimes three, for every congressman and Supreme Court Justice.

JUST IN: President Trump Signs Historic Executive Order to Reduce Drug Costs for Americans (VIDEO)

