President Autopen’s Administration Threw $100B Away in 76 Days

Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been working hard to find lost funds and claw back the previous administration’s climate cult financing madness. He found that in the final weeks of the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) rushed nearly $100 billion in green energy loans and commitments out the door.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, he noted that the $100 billion far exceeded the total amount the DOE’s Loan Programs Office (LPO) lent in the previous 15 years.

“Like if those were great ideas that were benefit to the America, why didn’t they do it in the two and a half years after the inflation reduction act was passed? What did they wait till they lost the election? They changed terms and loan covenants. They basically tried to set bombs to make it hard for us to unwind the mess they’d created.”

He also explained that the same administrators were using the same amount of energy, and they only succeeded in making it more expensive.

“We’re a little over eighty percent of American energy when they were elected, and they were a little over eighty percent of American energy when they left. They did make them all more expensive, and they did that by just getting policies to get in the way of the commercial production of energy.

“So we’re clearing out a lot of that underbrush to make it easier: re-permitting natural gas export terminals, common sense permitting and regulation of building pipelines, we are going to give a nudge, a kickstart nuclear energy in the United States again.”

The previous administration spent all of its time on alternative energy, which accounts for only 4% of US energy. However, “they were all in on that tiny part of the energy sector.”

The Democrats and President Autopen spent nearly two-and-a-half times the 15-year expenditure in 76 days after losing the election.

$100 Billion of Tax Dollars Blown

The Washington Reporter, a new right-of-center news outlet, reported that $100 billion was blown on green energy scams and unaccountable NGOs.

The Energy Department is trying to claw the money back.

Some of the loans from the Biden administration included billions of dollars to a company derided as “Solyndra 2.0,” which has been issued a going concern warning and is in the process of being delisted.

Another was a minerals mine that lost its equity co-investor, which said that the project was uneconomic and not worth pursuing. And a third received a $9.6 billion loan in December 2024 as part of a joint venture to subsidize electric vehicles.

