Democrats Introduce a Bill to Abolish the Electoral College, Make Us a Mobocracy

Senate Democrats have introduced legislation to abolish the Electoral College, advocating for a system where the U.S. President is elected by national popular vote.

They claim they want to restore democracy. The United States is a Republic, not a democracy. In truth, they want to abolish the Republic and our Constitution. The Electoral College was part of the Constitution from its inception. It’s integral.

The Electoral College is enshrined in The Constitution. This means it would take a constitutional amendment to undo it. Abolishing it would take a Constitutional amendment, which would require the votes of two-thirds of the U.S. House of Representatives, two-thirds of the Senate, and three-fourths of the states.

Nonetheless, Democrats have introduced a bill to abolish the Electoral College.

The Electoral College

The College gives each state “in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct” electors equal to its representation in Congress.

Smaller states would not have any say in the federal government without it.

See all the red on this map below that gave Donald Trump the win in 2016? It would be gone under a Democracy. Without the Electoral College, we are no longer a Republic. We become a Democracy.

The exact opposite of this map would take place without the Electoral College. All the votes of the smaller states would become meaningless. It would not mean every voter has a voice.

Without the Electoral College, we become a mobocracy — a democracy — which James Madison called the “most vile form of government.”

“… democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property: and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths,” he wrote.

Democracy leads to mobocracies, the tyranny of the majority, and eventually dictatorship.

Proposals to eliminate the Electoral College ignore that our country was a Republic by design, not by accident. Many (most?) states would never have agreed to be ruled by a bare majority in a direct democracy. Subjugating those states would lead to a Civil War.

Senate Democrats claim it will “restore Democracy.”

What's next, repealing the Constitution's requirement that states be represented equally in the Senate? Luckily, a constitutional amendment to do that—even if it were somehow to succeed—still couldn't take effect unless every state agreed to it Article V makes that clear — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 16, 2024

