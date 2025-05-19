Democrats of Clown World Want Us to Shut Up About Autopen

It’s easy to come up with Democrat Clown World fibs, but these are special, even for Clown World. We also have the latest Democrat talking point: You can’t talk about President Autopen because Joe is sick.

Hakeem Jeffries wants us to stop talking about Autopen since Joe Biden has a cancer diagnosis. Wouldn’t he love that?

Okay then, let’s just stop talking about the cancer diagnosis and only talk about Autopen.

Nice try, Hakeem.

I am sorry he has cancer because he is a fellow human, but the facts of his presidency must be told, you clowns. We just want to know who ran the country for four years.

Hakeem Jeffries wants talk of the Biden cognitive coverup shut down. Says it’s “entirely inappropriate” for Republicans to discuss such “conspiracy theories” after the cancer diagnosis. “Republicans want to look backward…Democrats are going to look forward.” There it is. pic.twitter.com/YGt0e6amNw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

Politico wants us to shut up, too.

.@davidaxelrod: Conversations about Biden’s mental acuity “should be more muted and set aside for now as he’s struggling through this.”https://t.co/ULDkqRS9O9 — Adam Wren (@adamwren) May 18, 2025

David Axelrod has the same idea. It must be the latest Democrat talking point. Only in Clown World, USA.

Jim Comey says he was just strolling on the beach, and happened upon the seashells. If we wrote 86 Comey and put it online, how long would it take for the FBI to get to my house in a black van? I would just act innocent like him.

The dirty cop is lying about 86 47 and rubbing it in our faces.

James Comey: “All for walking on the beach with my wife. So I don’t know how we ended up here. Never occurred to me that it was any kind of controversial thing, but that’s the time we live in.” pic.twitter.com/QIKWflqiGa — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 19, 2025

Here are a bunch of elderly, white, female Democrats calling for Trump to be killed.

Liberal protesters are chanting, “86-47.” What are your thoughts about this? pic.twitter.com/8wR9vcZmV7 — (@pr0ud_americans) May 19, 2025

And here’s another one. You can’t easily prepare for a meeting with Joe Biden since he is soooo sharp.

I can’t get enough of this stuff https://t.co/2CSlF3krp4 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) May 18, 2025

