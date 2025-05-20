Marc Elias Sues Wyoming to Stop Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Vote

In March, Wyoming became the first state to require proof of citizenship and residency to vote in state elections. It passed without the Governor’s signature. Now, this month, Hillary’s Russia hoaxer, Marc Elias, is suing.

On Friday, Elias filed to challenge the new Wyoming law.

Gov. Mark Gordon, R-Wyo., allowed House Bill 156 to become law on March 21 without his signature. The legislation requires prospective registrants to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote.

Proof includes a U.S. passport, birth certificate, or naturalization papers, among other options. The legislation, which passed the state House 51 to eight and the state Senate by 26 to four, is slated to go into effect on July 1, 2025.

Women and Minorities Are Too Dumb to Get IDs

Elias claims it would be too difficult for women and minorities to get IDs. No one seems to care how insulting that is.

“Women — as well as Hispanic, young, and low-income voters — are less likely to have acceptable documentation and, in many cases, face greater hurdles to obtaining it.” Women, the suit contends, “are more likely than men to be turned away when they go to register as a result of HB 156,” because of name changes resulting from marriage.

Proof of citizenship and residency is simply common sense. The left will do anything to block election integrity.

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray issued the following statement in response to the radical Left filing a lawsuit against me, challenging our proof of citizenship and proof of residency requirements.

“Notorious left-wing attorney Marc Elias is clearly trying to make this the test case challenging proof of citizenship for registering to vote. I will be vigorously defending Wyoming’s proof of citizenship and proof of residency requirements, which was our #1 priority in the 2025 General Session. We will fight this lawsuit and the false claims in it, and we will win.”

I’ve issued the following statement in response to the radical Left filing a lawsuit against me challenging our proof of citizenship and proof of residency requirements. Notorious left-wing attorney Marc Elias is clearly trying to make this the test case challenging proof of… pic.twitter.com/UFr2HeDULM — Secretary Chuck Gray (@ChuckForWyoming) May 12, 2025

It’s insane because Democrats are insane.

sChuck Gray: “Marc Elias And Radical Leftists Are Suing Us Over Proof Of Citizenship Requirement” @ChuckForWyoming pic.twitter.com/ur5p1nchHE — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) May 13, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email