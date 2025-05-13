Democrats Plan to Just Make All Illegal Aliens Citizens

This is the new Democrat plan. Everyone who came illegally becomes a citizen who can vote for them. The clip by Mr. Gallego is clever and deceptive. He pretends he wants a secure border, refers to his mom, an immigrant, doesn’t mention if she came legally, makes note of his military service, and says we have to avoid political chaos.

“Our border and immigration systems are broken. For decades, Congress has tried to take action. At the end of the day, politics got in the way. We’ve seen the same chaos over and over.

“It’s time to push forward an active plan that works. In Arizona, we’ve seen this function firsthand. Our border communities are underresourced and overworked while they do their best, cartels take advantage, plying our communities with fentanyl and other deadly drugs, while criminals slip through the cracks.

“As we know, families, who have lived here for decades, who have worked hard, paid taxes, and raised kids here. These are hard-working people with no criminal record, and yet they have no path to legal status. We can and must do better.

His mom was terrific, so they all are. She probably came legally. Democrats don’t differentiate:

“This isn’t just policy to me, it’s personal. My mom came to this country as an immigrant. She worked hard, raised four kids out of a Secretary’s salary, and made sure we all got an education. She’s living proof of what happens when people get a fair shot.

“Our border isn’t a political talking point to me, in cities like Yuma, regardless of Nogales and Douglas, Americans and Mexicans raise their kids, start businesses, and cross-border trade fuels our economy,

“But for these communities to thrive, we must have a secure border. As a Marine combat veteran, I’m serious about keeping this country safe and doing it without sacrificing our values. We don’t have to choose between border security and immigration; we can and should do better.

“We need to secure the southern border, reform our sound system, expand legal pathways to a solution, protect dreamers, and tackle the reasons why people leave their homes in the first place. And whoever tells you that we can’t do it all is selling America short: We can’t secure the border; we can’t fix our immigration system, and we can’t do it in a way that is tough, fair, orderly, and human. So let’s get to work.”

Opinion, But I’m Right

Democrats want a permanent electoral majority, and we got a sense of how authoritarian they are over the past four years.

Dreamers, catchy name, are not here legally; the tens of millions who invaded are not here legally. However, they will all vote Democrat as will the gangbangers and terrorists that Democrats won’t let us deport.

Let’s face it. We won’t get the tens of millions who came illegally out of the country, but they should never earn the right to citizenship. An illegal entrance should be a dealbreaker.

If you want a country where foreigners and criminals decide the future of the country, vote Democrat.

There is no doubt that Stephen Miller is correct.

Watch:

I watched the video. The new Democrat “plan” is just to make the illegal aliens into citizens. After spearheading the mass invasion of our country, Democrats are demanding we make all the illegals into citizens. https://t.co/yvvjeOqW4m — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 13, 2025

This could be the type of person who decides the USA’s future:

DANA POINT, Calif. — ICE special agents arrested Wilbur Antonio Acevedo-Duran, an unlawfully present criminal alien and MS-13 gang member, May 6. Salvadoran national

⚠️Accused of a double homicide in El Salvador

⚖️Pending U.S. criminal charges | Illegal reentry after removal… pic.twitter.com/bjTrhL7qrg — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) May 12, 2025

The truth about Ruben:

Gallego has voted alongside Biden/Harris 100% of the time. I don’t even agree with my husband 100% of the time. Ruben has been a rubber stamp on EVERY bad idea that’s come out of Washington DC. When I get to the Senate, I won’t be afraid to push back on any policy or bill that… pic.twitter.com/AcPYmS3g3z — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 29, 2024

