Dems Want to Boycott a Small Airline Deporting Violent Criminals

Democrats are trying to boycott a budget airline that will help deport criminal aliens. Democrats really, really want to keep their criminals as part of their voting bloc. That’s obviously a true statement.

A budget airline that serves mostly small U.S. cities began federal deportation flights Monday out of Arizona, the AP reports. The move has inspired an online boycott petition and sharp criticism from the union representing the carrier’s flight attendants.

Avelo Airlines announced in April that it had signed an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to operate charter deportation flights from Mesa Gateway Airport outside Phoenix. It will use three Boeing 737-800 planes for the flights.

The Houston-based airline is among many companies seeking to survive financially.

Congressional deliberations began last month on a tax bill with a goal of funding, in part, the removal of 1 million immigrants annually and housing 100,000 people in U.S. detention centers. The GOP plan requires 10,000 more U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and investigators.

I don’t doubt the AP wants the boycott to succeed. Next time I fly, I will try to use Avelo. The flights are very cheap, and no safety issues have been recorded.

Can you imagine a country where criminals are our politicians, our rallygoers, and are the beneficiaries of tax dollars?

Of course you can.

