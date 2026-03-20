Democrats’ Project 2029: Frame Political Enemies

Democrats have something called Project 2029 to probe Republicans without a predicate, which is Beria-like and Stalinesque, not American. They have been doing it, and if they win in November, they will do it in 2027. They admit they are going after oversight of fake news, Trump’s business mergers, and anyone who works for him. They will pretend they have cause, as they did with Russiagate and the fake dossier.

If Democrats take back the House and potentially the Senate, they plan to investigate everyone. Hakeem Jeffries disagrees with Brendan Carr and his fight for free and fair speech, so his plan is to investigate him into inaction. He commented on X in response to Carr, saying, “Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions—also known as the fake news—have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.”

Carr only said he would review the fake news more closely.

Jeffries responded, “Brendan Carr is a corrupt political hack and fake chair of the FCC,” Jeffries said in a post to X. “This guy (and the entities he promotes) will find himself on the wrong side of a congressional investigation in short order.”

Democrats have had control of all the media for a very long time. They don’t want to give this up.

Elizabeth Warren also responded inappropriately in an X post. So Mr. Carr quoted the law.

Constitutional law 101: “No one has a First Amendment right to a license or to monopolize a radio frequency; to deny a station license because ‘the public interest’ requires it ‘is not a denial of free speech.’” Supreme Court in Red Lion quoting NBC v. United States, 319 U. S.… https://t.co/0fcQmQuQJw — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 14, 2026

Carr had given an example of fake news. The headline was a complete lie.

Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions – also known as the fake news – have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they… https://t.co/7bBgnsbalw — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 14, 2026

Democrat communists like Sen. Ruben Gallego hope to pressure companies that received merger approvals under Trump’s watch.

“Once we take power, whoever the president is, we’re going to break up your companies,” Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., told Semafor.

“So, all the investment you did to create these mergers are going to be for naught. Your investors are going to be pissed at you, and you’re likely going to end up getting fired as the CEO because you wasted so much money and corrupted yourself in the process,” Gallego said.

The pettiness knows no bounds. They also want to kill his businesses.

Project 2029

Democrats have something called Project 29. They plan to investigate and hopefully imprison President Trump, his staff, and his supporters.

Democrat JB Pritzker reveals Democrats’ plan for ‘Project 2029’ and how Democrats aim to jail Trump administration officials once they are in power:

Lulu Garcia-Navarro: “What is a project 2029 agenda look like for you?”

JB Pritzker: “I’ll just say a couple of things that I think are absolutely necessary. One is we’ve got to restore the rule of law, and that means holding people accountable who’ve broken the law. I’m talking about this administration when we get a new one.

The people in this administration who have broken the law and federal agents who have broken the law need to be held accountable.

LGN: “And that means criminally prosecuted?”

JB: “Criminally prosecuted, civilly prosecuted, whatever it is that we can do. Right? It may be that you can’t criminally prosecute somebody, but that you can go after them civilly.”

They will pretend they have cause.

Maybe Trump had cause to move Kristi Noem to a new position, but he needs to not give them any more heads. It feeds the beast.

Democrat JB Pritzker reveals Democrats’ plan for ‘Project 2029’ and how Democrats aim to jail Trump administration officials once they are in power: Lulu Garcia-Navarro: “What is a project 2029 agenda look like for you?” JB Pritzker: “I’ll just say a couple of things that I… pic.twitter.com/PV63sGd5Kx — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 17, 2026



via Vigilant Fox