President Trump Threatens NATO

Trump is threatening NATO again. After the last threat, they said they were meeting to discuss how to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Then they said it wasn’t possible during the war. Truly, we spend a lot of money defending them, and only one nation can defend itself. Additionally, the Ukraine war is their war, and the money and weapons never stopped flowing from the US to Ukraine. Europe does little.

However, they don’t want to expand the war. They are now concerned about World War III, but not when they threaten Russia. I’m not judging, just observing. I want both wars over sooner rather than later.

Today, he called them “cowards.”

Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a nuclear-powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Previously, he threatened to leave NATO, suggesting it is a coalition of dependents but not there when we need them.