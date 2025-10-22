Democrats Release Master ICE Tracker

Instead of backing law enforcement, the far left Democrats will put ICE Tracker on their website, making it far more dangerous for ICE agents.
They are building tools to target ICE.
If this isn’t criminal behavior, it should be. The unhinged Democrats are wasting tax dollars to undermine law enforcement and US sovereignty.
They are the fascists. Their supporters are fascists, criminals, illegal aliens and some of the worst of society. We knew when they opened the borders that they wanted these aliens to give them a permanent electoral majority and serve as their army.
BREAKING: Democrat Congressman Robert Garcia @RepRobertGarcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, just announced that the committee’s Democrats are creating a master ICE tracker and they will be placing it on their website to dox @ICEgov!
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 22, 2025
This has to be illegal, to disclose government enforcement operations. Bondi would have to be forced to take action. How about Kash just go make some arrests. Or, tell the service provider to shut down the sites. (Last year the DOJ bullied the service provider to shut down IW networking without a warrant. But IW still broadcasted using different methods.… Read more »