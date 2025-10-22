Democrats Release Master ICE Tracker

By
M Dowling
-
1
99

Instead of backing law enforcement, the far left Democrats will put ICE Tracker on their website, making it far more dangerous for ICE agents.

They are building tools to target ICE.

If this isn’t criminal behavior, it should be. The unhinged Democrats are wasting tax dollars to undermine law enforcement and US sovereignty.

They are the fascists. Their supporters are fascists, criminals, illegal aliens and some of the worst of society. We knew when they opened the borders that they wanted these aliens to give them a permanent electoral majority and serve as their army.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
14 minutes ago

This has to be illegal, to disclose government enforcement operations. Bondi would have to be forced to take action. How about Kash just go make some arrests. Or, tell the service provider to shut down the sites. (Last year the DOJ bullied the service provider to shut down IW networking without a warrant. But IW still broadcasted using different methods.… Read more »

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz